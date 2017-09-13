Previous
Austria Vienna
AC Milan
ESPN3 5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Atalanta
Everton
ESPN3 5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Arsenal
FC Cologne
ESPN3 7:05 PM UTC
Game Details
Hertha Berlin
Athletic Bilbao
7:05 PM UTC
Game Details
Real Sociedad
Rosenborg
7:05 PM UTC
Game Details
Marseille
Konyaspor
ESPN3 7:05 PM UTC
Game Details
Zulte-Waregem
Nice
ESPN3 7:05 PM UTC
Game Details
 By PA Sport
UEFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Basel for Old Trafford fireworks

Jose Mourinho says he doesn't mind if Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford don't score, as long as they play well.

Basel have been hit by a UEFA disciplinary charge after their fans set off fireworks in Tuesday's Champions League match at Manchester United.

Marouane Fellaini, Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford secured the hosts a 3-0 win on a night when the Swiss champions' supporters made themselves heard from the outset.

However, the use of fireworks before the Group A opener at Old Trafford kicked off has led to disciplinary proceedings being opened against Basel by UEFA.

The case will be dealt with by the UEFA control, ethics and disciplinary body on Oct. 19.

St Etienne were fined €50,000 in March after their fans set off fireworks, in addition to charges for throwing objects and the improper conduct of supporters, in their Europa League round-of-32 clash at Old Trafford.

