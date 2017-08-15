Hoffenheim can clinch Champions League win at Liverpool - Kevin Vogt

Previous
Manchester City
Everton
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Levante
Villarreal
6:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Málaga
Eibar
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Huddersfield Town
Newcastle United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Barcelona
Real Betis
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Madrid
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Paris Saint-Germain
Toulouse
6
2
FT
Game Details
Next

Champions League group stage draw 2017-18

UEFA Champions League ESPN staff
Read

Hoffenheim can win at Liverpool - Vogt

UEFA Champions League Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Poch: Domestic cup wins mean nothing

Tottenham Hotspur ESPN staff
Read

Pochettino: Don't blame Wembley for loss

Tottenham Hotspur Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Extra Time: Real's greatness; Bale to Liverpool?

ESPN FC TV
Read

WATCH: Celtic reveal Conor McGregor-inspired tifo

UEFA Champions League
Read

Burley: UCL will allow Celtic to test themselves

ESPN FC TV
Read

Hapoel Be'er 2-1 NK Maribor: Tzedek wins it

Champions League Highlights
Read

WATCH: Nwakaeme's world-class volley

Champions League Highlights
Read

Celtic 5-0 Astana: Bhoys have one foot in group stage

Champions League Highlights
Read

Istanbul Basaksehir 1-2 Sevilla: Ben Yedder's fine finish

Champions League Highlights
Read
CelticCeltic
FC AstanaFC Astana
5
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Highlights

Olympiakos 2-1 Rijeka: Romao's late heroics

Champions League Highlights
Read
Mertens celeb vs Nice 170816

UCL: Napoli, Sevilla win; Celtic rout Astana

UEFA Champions League ESPN staff
Read

Trending: Liverpool edge toward UCL spot

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Hoffenheim boss disputes Klopp analysis

UEFA Champions League Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Nagelsmann: Hoffenheim were just unlucky

UEFA Champions League
Read

Klopp's Liverpool cannot be trusted

Liverpool Iain Macintosh
Read

Failings of leaky Liverpool defence remain

Liverpool Dave Usher
Read

WATCH: The worst of Dejan Lovren and Alberto Moreno

UEFA Champions League
Read
 By Stephan Uersfeld
Hoffenheim can clinch Champions League win at Liverpool - Kevin Vogt

Julian Nagelsmann has said Hoffenheim were unfortunate to lose 2-1 to Liverpool in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League qualifier.
Steve Nicol and the FC crew break down the positives and negatives of Liverpool's Champions League victory over Hoffenheim.
Hoffenheim scored a late goal to give them a puncher's chance against Liverpool heading to Anfield for the second leg.

Hoffenheim are confident they can overcome Liverpool in their Champions League playoff despite travelling to Anfield with a 2-1 deficit, defender Kevin Vogt has said.

The Bundesliga side -- who opened their domestic campaign with a win over Werder Bremen at the weekend -- scored late on in the home leg to spark hopes of a comeback.

And Vogt told reporters: "It's beyond debate that we're capable of scoring two or more goals.

"We'll take to the pitch with a lot of self-confidence and throw everything in so we can win there."

Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann, 30, rested some of his key players against Bremen, with attacker Andrej Kramaric scoring the winner after coming on and former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry also used as a substitute.

Gnabry told reporters: "We are all totally positive about it [the game at Anfield].

"We will have more possession because Liverpool are a team waiting for counter-attacks most of the time. We will get our chances, but we need to finish them."

And Nagelsmann said: "A 2-0 is the rough plan, and a 3-0 would be even nicer."

Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.

Comments

