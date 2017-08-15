Champions League group stage draw 2017-18

The draw ceremony for the group stage of the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League is due to begin at around 4.45 p.m. BST, 11.45 a.m. ET on Thursday, Aug, 24.

The UEFA Player of the Year award will also be presented as part of the hour-long event.

Teams will be drawn into eight groups of four, and clubs from the same national association cannot be drawn together.

Pot 1 contains the champions of the top eight European leagues. Pots 2-4 are then seeded based on UEFA coefficient.

Seeded (confirmed): Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Benfica, Chelsea, Shakhtar Donetsk, Monaco, Spartak Moscow

Pot 2 (provisional): Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla*, Man City, FC Porto, Man United

Pot 3 (provisional): Napoli*, Tottenham, FC Basel, Olympiakos*, Anderlecht, Liverpool*, Roma, Besiktas

Pot 4: All other qualified teams, including Feyenoord and RB Leipzig

Teams marked with a * still have to come through the final qualifying round to take their place.

The first group game will be played on Sept. 12-13

Full details of the draw will appear here.