AC Milan
KF Shkëndija
6
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Highlights
Everton
Hajduk Split
2
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Highlights
Ajax Amsterdam
Rosenborg
0
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Panathinaikos
Athletic Bilbao
2
3
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
NK Domzale
Marseille
1
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Viitorul Constanta
FC Salzburg
1
3
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Club Brugge
AEK Athens
0
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Champions League group stage draw 2017-18

UEFA Champions League ESPN staff
WATCH: Celtic reveal Conor McGregor-inspired tifo

UEFA Champions League
Burley: UCL will allow Celtic to test themselves

ESPN FC TV
Hapoel Be'er 2-1 NK Maribor: Tzedek wins it

Champions League Highlights
WATCH: Nwakaeme's world-class volley

Champions League Highlights
Celtic 5-0 Astana: Bhoys have one foot in group stage

Champions League Highlights
Istanbul Basaksehir 1-2 Sevilla: Ben Yedder's fine finish

Champions League Highlights
CelticCeltic
FC AstanaFC Astana
5
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Highlights

Olympiakos 2-1 Rijeka: Romao's late heroics

Champions League Highlights
Mertens celeb vs Nice 170816

UCL: Napoli, Sevilla win; Celtic rout Astana

UEFA Champions League ESPN staff
Trending: Liverpool edge toward UCL spot

Latest ESPN staff
Hoffenheim boss disputes Klopp analysis

UEFA Champions League Stephan Uersfeld
Nagelsmann: Hoffenheim were just unlucky

UEFA Champions League
Klopp's Liverpool cannot be trusted

Liverpool Iain Macintosh
Failings of leaky Liverpool defence remain

Liverpool Dave Usher
WATCH: The worst of Dejan Lovren and Alberto Moreno

UEFA Champions League
Klopp told Alexander-Arnold to hit free kick

Liverpool Glenn Price
Nice wont risk Sneijder, Balotelli vs. Napoli

UEFA Champions League
WATCH: Reporter asks Klopp about his "first time"

UEFA Champions League
Lorenzo Insigne

Napoli must prove we belong in UCL - Sarri

UEFA Champions League Ben Gladwell
Read
By ESPN staff
Champions League group stage draw 2017-18

The draw ceremony for the group stage of the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League is due to begin at around 4.45 p.m. BST, 11.45 a.m. ET on Thursday, Aug, 24.

The UEFA Player of the Year award will also be presented as part of the hour-long event. 

Teams will be drawn into eight groups of four, and clubs from the same national association cannot be drawn together.

Pot 1 contains the champions of the top eight European leagues. Pots 2-4 are then seeded based on UEFA coefficient.

Seeded (confirmed): Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Benfica, Chelsea, Shakhtar Donetsk, Monaco, Spartak Moscow

Pot 2 (provisional): Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla*, Man City, FC Porto, Man United

Pot 3 (provisional): Napoli*, Tottenham, FC Basel, Olympiakos*, Anderlecht, Liverpool*, Roma, Besiktas

Pot 4: All other qualified teams, including Feyenoord and RB Leipzig

Teams marked with a * still have to come through the final qualifying round to take their place. 

The first group game will be played on Sept. 12-13

Full details of the draw will appear here.

