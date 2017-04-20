Monaco offer Borussia Dortmund special plaque as show of solidarity

Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim says opponents Borussia Dortmund have recovered from the attack on their team coach.

Thomas Tuchel admits Dortmund weren't ready to play Monaco in Germany, but is confident they can reverse their fortunes.

In a show of solidarity before they face each other in the Champions League on Wednesday, Monaco offered Borussia Dortmund a gift following last week's attacks in Germany.

Last Tuesday in Dortmund, three explosions went off as BVB headed to the Westfalenstadion for their Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Monaco, leaving defender Marc Bartra needing hospital treatment following injuries to his wrist and arm after a window was shattered.

The match was hurriedly rescheduled for the next day and Monaco won 3-2 to put themselves in a strong position to reach the semifinals ahead of Wednesday's second leg.

Dortmund fans rallied to help their stranded Monaco counterparts by offering them a place to stay for free on Tuesday night after the original game had been postponed, while Monaco supporters chanted for the Bundesliga side for long spells during the rescheduled game.

It was this mutual respect that prompted Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev to give Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke a special plaque with several photos showing the solidarity between the two sets of fans last week.

�� Le cadeau de Vadim Vasilyev au DG du @BVB Hans-Joachim watzke, symbole de la solidarité entre les supporters des 2 équipes ! #ASMBVB pic.twitter.com/ZOwQF6P9F5 - AS MONACO ���� (@AS_Monaco) April 19, 2017

Wednesday's second leg takes place at Monaco's Stade Louis II, with the Ligue 1 club aiming to reach a first Champions League semifinal since 2004, when they went on to lose in the final to Porto.

Dortmund last reached the last-four stage in 2013, when they went on to lose in the final to Bayern Munich.