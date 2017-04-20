Bayern file complaint over police 'attacks' on fans at Real Madrid

Previous
Barcelona
Juventus
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
Home: 9/20  Draw: 17/4  Away: 23/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
AS Monaco
Borussia Dortmund
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 2
Game Details
Home: 11/5  Draw: 16/5  Away: 11/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
New England Revolution
San Jose Earthquakes
11:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/4  Draw: 5/2  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Guadalajara
Morelia
2:06 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Estudiantes La Plata
Atlético Nacional
10:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Zamora
Deportes Iquique
12:00 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Independiente Santa Fe
Santos FC
12:45 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Libertad
Atlético MG
12:45 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Trending: Real and Atletico advance in UCL

Latest ESPN staff
Read

The Sweeper: Pique trolled, Pogba impersonates

UEFA Champions League
Read

Bayern file complaint over police 'attacks'

UEFA Champions League ESPN staff
Read

Vidal: Bayern Munich robbed by referee

UEFA Champions League
Read

Muller: It was 10 against 14 at Real Madrid

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Read

Honigstein: Ref not solely to blame for Bayern

Champions League Raphael Honigstein
Read
Javier Mascherano & Luis Enrique

Mascherano recovers from injury for Juve game

Barcelona ESPN staff
Read

Bayern stars confronted referee - reports

Bayern Munich Adriana Garcia
Read

Morgan: Foxes exit with heads held high

UEFA Champions League
Read

Shakespeare keen to extend Foxes deal

UEFA Champions League
Read

Simeone: A pleasure to face Leicester

UEFA Champions League
Read

Jardim: Dortmund have overcome attack

UEFA Champions League
Read

Shakespeare proud as Leicester fall short

UEFA Champions League
Read

Security stepped up for Monaco-Dortmund

UEFA Champions League Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Glik's defence key to Monaco's surge

UEFA Champions League Michael Yokhin
Read

Ramos hits back at Pique's Ronaldo tweet

UEFA Champions League ESPN staff
Read
Barcelona defeated Athletic Bilbao 3-1 on Wednesday.

The case for another Barcelona miracle

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
Arturo Vidal

Bayern's exit will haunt Arturo Vidal

Bayern Munich Player Ratings Mark Lovell
Read
Neuer on ground vs Real Madrid 170418

Neuer fractures left foot in loss to Real

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Read

Ames: Real ride their luck to victory

The Match Nick Ames
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Bayern file complaint over police 'attacks' on fans at Real Madrid

Real Madrid ultimately topped Bayern thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick in a match that provided a plethora of chances.
Bayern Munich's Arturo Vidal says his side were robbed in their quarterfinal Champions League defeat to Real Madrid.
The black mark of Madrid's stunning win over Bayern, were the many refereeing gaffes, which the FC crew dissect fervently.

Bayern Munich have complained to UEFA after clashes between police and their supporters during the Champions League defeat to Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

The clashes happened at half-time of a controversial match that Bayern lost 4-2 in extra time to go out in the quarterfinals 6-3 on aggregate.

Real MadridReal Madrid
Bayern MunichBayern Munich
4
2
AET
Leg 2Aggregate: 6 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Police armed with batons entered the visitors' section during half-time, with clashes appearing to be sparked by rows over banners hung in the area.

In a statement on their official website, Bayern said: "There were, in some instances, fierce attacks on Bayern fans by the Spanish police during the half-time break of the game between Bayern and Real Madrid.

Police entered the Bayern Munich section at half-time.

"Bayern feel the behaviour of the Spanish police is utterly out of place and excessive, and have lodged a complaint with UEFA about the actions of the Spanish police.

"Bayern will demand an explanation, in due course, from the Spanish police."

Earlier this week, Madrid officials had said the game would be categorised as "high risk."

In a statement, Madrid City Hall said 1,800 officers "will ensure that the match is held normally and that security is reinforced in and outside the stadium."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.