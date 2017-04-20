Bayern file complaint over police 'attacks' on fans at Real Madrid

Real Madrid ultimately topped Bayern thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick in a match that provided a plethora of chances.

Bayern Munich's Arturo Vidal says his side were robbed in their quarterfinal Champions League defeat to Real Madrid.

The black mark of Madrid's stunning win over Bayern, were the many refereeing gaffes, which the FC crew dissect fervently.

Bayern Munich have complained to UEFA after clashes between police and their supporters during the Champions League defeat to Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

The clashes happened at half-time of a controversial match that Bayern lost 4-2 in extra time to go out in the quarterfinals 6-3 on aggregate.

Real Madrid Real Madrid Bayern Munich Bayern Munich 4 2 AET Leg 2 Aggregate: 6 - 3 Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

Police armed with batons entered the visitors' section during half-time, with clashes appearing to be sparked by rows over banners hung in the area.

In a statement on their official website, Bayern said: "There were, in some instances, fierce attacks on Bayern fans by the Spanish police during the half-time break of the game between Bayern and Real Madrid.

Police entered the Bayern Munich section at half-time.

"Bayern feel the behaviour of the Spanish police is utterly out of place and excessive, and have lodged a complaint with UEFA about the actions of the Spanish police.

"Bayern will demand an explanation, in due course, from the Spanish police."

Earlier this week, Madrid officials had said the game would be categorised as "high risk."

In a statement, Madrid City Hall said 1,800 officers "will ensure that the match is held normally and that security is reinforced in and outside the stadium."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.