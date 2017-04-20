Previous
Barcelona
Juventus
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
Home: 9/20  Draw: 17/4  Away: 23/4 
AS Monaco
Borussia Dortmund
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 2
Game Details
Home: 11/5  Draw: 31/10  Away: 23/20 
New England Revolution
San Jose Earthquakes
11:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/4  Draw: 5/2  Away: 15/4 
Guadalajara
Morelia
2:06 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Estudiantes La Plata
Atlético Nacional
10:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Zamora
Deportes Iquique
12:00 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Independiente Santa Fe
Santos FC
12:45 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Libertad
Atlético MG
12:45 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Sergio Ramos hits back at Gerard Pique criticism of Ronaldo goal

ESPN's Fernando Palomo delves into Spain's most storied rivalry, as Lionel Messi and Barcelona get set to take on Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid.
Atletico and Leicester drew 1-1, sending Atleti through 2-1 overall, while Real won 4-2 in a wild game against Bayern.
BT Sport highlight: Real Madrid ultimately topped Bayern thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick in a match that provided a plethora of chances.
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first player to score 100 career Champions League goals as Real Madrid defeat Bayern Munich 4-2.
Real Madrid ultimately topped Bayern thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick in a match that provided a plethora of chances.

Sergio Ramos has told Gerard Pique to look at Barcelona's 6-1 win against Paris Saint-Germain after he appeared to question the validity of Cristiano Ronaldo's first goal in Real Madrid's 4-2 Champions League quarterfinal win against Bayern Munich.

Pique, who has been an outspoken critic of Real in the past, tweeted "..." when Ronaldo's 76th-minute goal, which was shown to be offside by TV replays, was allowed to stand.

Although the meaning of the tweet is unclear it has been taken to be a judgement on the goal being given, but Ramos said that Barca have been the recipients of similar decisions going in their favour.

"He should rewind and look back to the PSG game and see if he thinks the same about the referees," Ramos said, according to Marca.

Barca take on Juventus on Wednesday in their Champions League quarterfinal second leg aiming to overturn a 3-0 deficit on Wednesday, and Ramos added: "Let's wait and see what happens with Juventus in the second leg."

Real MadridReal Madrid
Bayern MunichBayern Munich
4
2
AET
Leg 2Aggregate: 6 - 3
Game Details
Highlights

Ramos, who has defended Real from Pique's criticism before, also said he would be in favour of video assistant referees in future.

"You have to live with these decisions although I am in favour of the VAR," Ramos added.

Ronaldo scored a hat trick on the night to become the first player to score 100 goals in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Barca travel to the Bernabeu to face Real in the Clasico on Sunday, and are three points behind their rivals, who also have a game in hand.

