Sergio Ramos hits back at Gerard Pique criticism of Ronaldo goal

BT Sport highlight: Real Madrid ultimately topped Bayern thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick in a match that provided a plethora of chances.

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first player to score 100 career Champions League goals as Real Madrid defeat Bayern Munich 4-2.

Sergio Ramos has told Gerard Pique to look at Barcelona's 6-1 win against Paris Saint-Germain after he appeared to question the validity of Cristiano Ronaldo's first goal in Real Madrid's 4-2 Champions League quarterfinal win against Bayern Munich.

Pique, who has been an outspoken critic of Real in the past, tweeted "..." when Ronaldo's 76th-minute goal, which was shown to be offside by TV replays, was allowed to stand.

... - Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) April 18, 2017

Although the meaning of the tweet is unclear it has been taken to be a judgement on the goal being given, but Ramos said that Barca have been the recipients of similar decisions going in their favour.

"He should rewind and look back to the PSG game and see if he thinks the same about the referees," Ramos said, according to Marca.

Barca take on Juventus on Wednesday in their Champions League quarterfinal second leg aiming to overturn a 3-0 deficit on Wednesday, and Ramos added: "Let's wait and see what happens with Juventus in the second leg."

Ramos, who has defended Real from Pique's criticism before, also said he would be in favour of video assistant referees in future.

"You have to live with these decisions although I am in favour of the VAR," Ramos added.

Ronaldo scored a hat trick on the night to become the first player to score 100 goals in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Barca travel to the Bernabeu to face Real in the Clasico on Sunday, and are three points behind their rivals, who also have a game in hand.

