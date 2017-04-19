Dani Alves: Juventus facing 'best team in the world' in Barcelona

Andres Iniesta says former teammate Dani Alves is one of the best ever foreigners to ply his trade for Barca.

Luis Enrique says Barcelona have been 'liberated' by their thumping from Juventus, as they chase another epic comeback.

If Juventus can knock Barcelona out of the Champions League on Wednesday night, they will have eliminated "the best team in the world," according to Bianconeri full-back Dani Alves.

The chances of the Turin-based side succeeding are high following their 3-0 win in Italy last week, but they still have a job to do at the Camp Nou, and former Barca defender Dani Alves says that no advantage can be a comfortable one when you are up against the Blaugrana.

Luis Enrique's men recovered from a 4-0 defeat to beat Paris Saint-Germain 6-1 in the last round and that just proves their status.

"We're going to have to put a great deal of effort into it," Dani Alves said at a prematch news conference. "If we succeed in knocking out Barcelona, it would mean we've eliminated the best team in the world.

"I'd like to give them no chance at all of beating us, but I'd have to say it's 60-40 in our favour. We've got to be cautious and respectful with Barca given the result we have got, but we know that games are long here at the Camp Nou."

A different approach from the one taken by PSG in the last round can be expected from Juve, whose coach Massimiliano Allegri has no intention of adjusting his attack-minded 4-2-3-1 formation just to defend their advantage.

"A perfect game for Juve would mean going through," Allegri said. "To do that, we're going to have to defend, attack and score. All I will be telling my team is that we need a good game both defensively and attacking, and that is it.

"I expect Juve to be up for this game tomorrow night. We must not get carried away; we've got to be sensible and clinical."

Fortunately for Allegri, Paulo Dybala -- who scored twice in the first leg -- has been passed fit after fears he would miss out due to an ankle injury he picked up against Pescara at the weekend.

"Fortunately I've got a fully-fit squad," Allegri said. "There won't be many changes, we just need to play a game a bit differently tactically. We'll take to the field as if this is a one-off knockout game and not thinking about what happened in the first leg."

If they succeed, Juve can gain revenge for their 2015 final defeat by moving a step closer to the 2017 showpiece, and making them arguably the team to avoid in Friday's semifinal draw.

