Andres Iniesta wouldn't swap any Barca teammates for Dani Alves

Massimiliano Allegri reiterated that he won't be playing for a draw in the second leg of his side's quarter final Champions League tie with Barcelona.

BARCELONA -- Andres Iniesta has said Dani Alves is one of the club's finest-ever foreign signings but he would not swap any of his current teammates for him.

Alves, now at Juventus, faces his former teammates in the Champions League on Wednesday with Juve holding a 3-0 advantage from the first leg.

He left on a free transfer last summer, and Barca captain Iniesta told a news conference: "I think Dani is one of the best foreign signings the club has ever made -- for performances, for everything he gave the club.

"But he took a different path and he's doing really well in Italy. With the squad we have, we have to be 200 percent behind everyone.

"It's not that I want him or don't want him [back] next season, but it's a situation which changed. I wouldn't swap any of my teammates for him."

Doubts have been cast over Iniesta's future recently, with suggestions he could follow Alves out of the club as he moves into the final year of his contract.

The 32-year-old has said he would not stay if he no longer felt important but stressed that his preference would be to remain at the Camp Nou.

"We've got a lot to play for [on Wednesday] -- individually and collectively -- and nothing has changed from what I said a few weeks ago," he said.

"At the end of the season we will look at things, and from there we will make a decision. But my feelings and desires have not changed.

"Now is not the moment to talk about it, though, with the focus on Juventus and everything we're playing for."

