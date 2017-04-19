Andres Iniesta wouldn't swap any Barca teammates for Dani Alves

Previous
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Home: 7/5  Draw: 3/1  Away: 9/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Leicester City
Atletico Madrid
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Home: 7/2  Draw: 11/4  Away: 17/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Metz
Paris Saint-Germain
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 16/1  Draw: 15/2  Away: 1/7 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bolton Wanderers
Bury
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Lanús
Zulia
12:00 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sporting Cristal
The Strongest
12:45 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chapecoense AF
Nacional
12:45 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Trending: Enrique talks Barca comeback

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Iniesta wouldn't swap teammates for Alves

UEFA Champions League Sam Marsden
Read

Leicester, Atletico vying for UCL semis

Five Aside ESPN Stats & Information
Read
Radamel Falcao

Monaco eye Champions League history

Champions League Julien Laurens
Read
Gianluigi Buffon, Giorgio Chiellini and the Juventus defense are the best in the world, and that means Barcelona's chances of another incredible comeback victory are slim.

Juve defense will prevent Barca comeback

Champions League Mike Goodman
Read

Africans in the Champions League: QF preview

Football Ed Dove
Read

Madrid clubs look to assert UCL power

Champions League Nick Ames
Read

Leicester 'comfortable' as underdogs

UEFA Champions League
Read

Bayern don't do big deals like Real - director

Bayern Munich Dermot Corrigan
Read

Depleted Bayern defence in Real's sights

Real Madrid Ed Alvarez
Read

Lewandowski gives Bayern confidence

UEFA Champions League
Read

Simeone likens Leicester's style to Atleti

UEFA Champions League
Read

Leicester to pull off another UCL comeback?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Dybala: No reason for Juve to envy Barca

Juventus ESPN staff
Read

Burley: Bayern are far from hopeless

ESPN FC TV
Read
Robert Lewandowski

Cox: What each UCL team needs to advance

UEFA Champions League Michael Cox
Read

Zidane rules Bale out of Bayern clash

UEFA Champions League
Read
Robert Lewandowski

Lewandowski will play vs. Real - Ancelotti

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Read

Atleti's Simeone against away-goals rule

Atletico Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read
Real MadridReal Madrid
Bayern MunichBayern Munich
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Home: 7/5  Draw: 3/1  Away: 9/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter
 By Samuel Marsden
Share
Tweet
   

Andres Iniesta wouldn't swap any Barca teammates for Dani Alves

Massimiliano Allegri reiterated that he won't be playing for a draw in the second leg of his side's quarter final Champions League tie with Barcelona.
Steve Nicol is critical of Barca's defence and suggests they're mentally affected after struggling again in a UCL first leg.
Craig Burley does not feel Barcelona will have the magic again to overturn a Champions League second leg deficit.
Relive the top moments from Tuesday's Champions League clash between Juventus and Barcelona.

BARCELONA -- Andres Iniesta has said Dani Alves is one of the club's finest-ever foreign signings but he would not swap any of his current teammates for him.

Alves, now at Juventus, faces his former teammates in the Champions League on Wednesday with Juve holding a 3-0 advantage from the first leg.

BarcelonaBarcelona
JuventusJuventus
ESPNDeportes 6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
Home: 8/15  Draw: 15/4  Away: 5/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

He left on a free transfer last summer, and Barca captain Iniesta told a news conference: "I think Dani is one of the best foreign signings the club has ever made -- for performances, for everything he gave the club.

"But he took a different path and he's doing really well in Italy. With the squad we have, we have to be 200 percent behind everyone.

"It's not that I want him or don't want him [back] next season, but it's a situation which changed. I wouldn't swap any of my teammates for him."

Doubts have been cast over Iniesta's future recently, with suggestions he could follow Alves out of the club as he moves into the final year of his contract.

The 32-year-old has said he would not stay if he no longer felt important but stressed that his preference would be to remain at the Camp Nou.

"We've got a lot to play for [on Wednesday] -- individually and collectively -- and nothing has changed from what I said a few weeks ago," he said.

"At the end of the season we will look at things, and from there we will make a decision. But my feelings and desires have not changed.

"Now is not the moment to talk about it, though, with the focus on Juventus and everything we're playing for."

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.