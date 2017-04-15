Can Leicester City overcome the odds again?

Previous
Middlesbrough
Arsenal
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/2  Draw: 7/2  Away: 8/15 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Brighton & Hove Albion
Wigan Athletic
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Ipswich Town
Newcastle United
3
1
LIVE 90' +5'
Game Details
Home: 1/12  Draw: 7/1  Away: 300/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Derby County
Huddersfield Town
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/8  Draw: 23/10  Away: 19/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Alavés
Villarreal
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 21/10  Draw: 11/5  Away: 11/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Leicester given huge boost ahead of Atletico match

UEFA Champions League
Read

Neymar on comeback: 'We can do it again'

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Can Leicester overcome the odds?

Champions League Mike Goodman
Read

Shakespeare: Leicester must keep cool

Leicester City PA Sport
Read
Real MadridReal Madrid
Bayern MunichBayern Munich
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Home: 11/8  Draw: 14/5  Away: 19/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

Leicester eye the unthinkable vs. Atletico

Leicester Ben Jacobs
Read

Bale to miss Bayern, a doubt vs. Barcelona

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read
Robert Lewandowski

Bayern wait on fitness of key trio vs. Real

Bayern Munich Associated Press
Read
German police stand next to the hotel where explosions damaged Borussia Dortmund football club bus, on April 12, 2017 in Dortmund, Germany.

BVB seconds from fatalities - investigator

UEFA Champions League Stephan Uersfeld
Read

When is the Champions League draw?

Key Dates ESPN staff
Read
Giorgio Chiellini scored a brace to set Juventus on their way.

Chiellini: Barca like sharks who smell blood

Juventus Ben Gladwell
Read

Will lightning strike twice for Barca?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Can Bayern, Leicester overturn deficits?

ESPN FC TV
Read
Roman Burki v Bayern

Burki: I struggle to sleep after bus attack

UEFA Champions League ESPN staff
Read

Lewandowski returns to Bayern training

Bayern Munich ESPN staff
Read

Juve won't play for draw at Nou Camp

UEFA Champions League
Read

Ozil: Bayern loss one of my 'darkest hours'

Arsenal PA Sport
Read
Paulo Dybala

Juve's Allegri 'optimistic' after Dybala knock

Juventus PA Sport
Read
There are no surprises when it comes to potential impact players for Barcelona.

Luis Enrique 'sure' Barca will test Juventus

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Watzke considered taking BVB out of UCL

UEFA Champions League Associated Press
Read
 By Mike L. Goodman
Share
Tweet
   

Can Leicester City overcome the odds again?

The FC panel debate whether or not Leicester City can turn around the tie in the second leg against Atletico Madrid.

Leicester City's up and down season comes to a head this week against Atletico Madrid. After parting ways with last year's miracle worker, Claudio Ranieri, the team has recovered from flirting with relegation to solid midtable status. Under Craig Shakespeare, the assistant now in charge, the team has taken 16 out of a possible 21 points in the Premier League, including winning his first five Premier League games as the manager. They're also tantalizingly close to a berth in the Champions League semifinals. They only trail Diego Simeone's powerhouse Atletico team 1-0 ahead of a second leg at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday. A season after history's most unlikely Premier League championship, can Leicester keep their dreams of an equally unlikely Champions League victory afloat?

...