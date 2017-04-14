Borussia Dortmund seconds away from fatalities in bus attack - investigator

Previous
Middlesbrough
Arsenal
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/2  Draw: 7/2  Away: 8/15 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Brighton & Hove Albion
Wigan Athletic
2:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/2  Draw: 10/3  Away: 7/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Ipswich Town
Newcastle United
2:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 17/4  Draw: 11/4  Away: 3/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Derby County
Huddersfield Town
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/8  Draw: 23/10  Away: 19/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Alavés
Villarreal
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 21/10  Draw: 11/5  Away: 7/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
German police stand next to the hotel where explosions damaged Borussia Dortmund football club bus, on April 12, 2017 in Dortmund, Germany.

BVB seconds from fatalities - investigator

UEFA Champions League Stephan Uersfeld
Read

When is the Champions League draw?

Key Dates ESPN staff
Read
Giorgio Chiellini scored a brace to set Juventus on their way.

Chiellini: Barca like sharks who smell blood

Juventus Ben Gladwell
Read

Will lightning strike twice for Barca?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Can Bayern, Leicester overturn deficits?

ESPN FC TV
Read
Roman Burki v Bayern

Burki: I struggle to sleep after bus attack

UEFA Champions League ESPN staff
Read

Lewandowski returns to Bayern training

Bayern Munich ESPN staff
Read

Juve won't play for draw at Nou Camp

UEFA Champions League
Read

Ozil: Bayern loss one of my 'darkest hours'

Arsenal PA Sport
Read
Paulo Dybala

Juve's Allegri 'optimistic' after Dybala knock

Juventus PA Sport
Read
There are no surprises when it comes to potential impact players for Barcelona.

Luis Enrique 'sure' Barca will test Juventus

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Watzke considered taking BVB out of UCL

UEFA Champions League Associated Press
Read

WATCH: Top 5 UCL goals of the week

ESPN FC TV
Read

Xavi: Barcelona should bring Alves back

UEFA Champions League Sam Marsden
Read

Ancelotti confident of Boateng's fitness

German Bundesliga
Read

Zidane confirms Bale's out for Real Madrid

Spanish Primera División
Read

Luis Enrique: Juve loss not down to tactics

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

The Sweeper: Vardy's bare stat sheet

UEFA Champions League
Read

Leicester City must keep level-headed

English Premier League
Read
Marc Bartra

Bartra: Attack was worst time of my life

Borussia Dortmund PA Sport
Read
 By Stephan Uersfeld
Share
Tweet
   

Borussia Dortmund seconds away from fatalities in bus attack - investigator

ESPN FC's Nick Miller gives his firsthand account of how things transpired in and around Dortmund's stadium after news broke of the explosions near the team bus.

Borussia Dortmund's team bus was seconds away from sustaining catastrophic damage during last week's attack, an investigator has said in Bild.

Six days after three explosions near the team bus injured two people, including BVB defender Marc Bartra, a 100-strong Bundeskriminalamt (Federal Criminal Police Office) unit continues to follow several leads.

On Sunday, German tabloid Bild reported that the attack could have caused major harm to the Dortmund team.

"If the bombs had been fired around one second earlier, the bus would have taken the full load. Then there would have certainly been several severely injured and maybe even dead people," one investigator said.

The paper added that the investigators are following several leads, ranging from those with Islamist background, far-left and far-right backgrounds to the involvement of hooligans or even the betting mafia.

ESPN FC's Stephan Uersfeld reports on the atmosphere inside Dortmund's stadium following Tuesday's explosions.

Although three identical letters found near the scene of the attack suggested a possible Islamist extremist motive, investigators have doubts about their veracity.

One unnamed investigator in Welt am Sonntag claims the explosives used in last Tuesday's attack could "possibly be from German army stocks."

He was quoted by the paper as saying: "The explosive in the pipe bombs which were armed with metal pins possibly originated from German army stocks."

Last Thursday, the Federal Prosecutor's office in Germany said in a statement that one 26-year-old Iraqi detained following the attacks could not be linked with the incident near Dortmund's team hotel. He, however, remained in custody for strong links with the Islamic State for which he allegedly fought in 2014 and 2015.

With investigations still ongoing, Peter Neumann, a German terror expert, warned that there might be new attacks.

"There is no evidence for any theory so far and the real and very dangerous perpetrators remain on the loose," Neumann said. "The top priority has to be to find those responsible, because indeed it cannot be ruled out that there will be more attacks."

After recording a 3-1 Bundesliga win against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, Dortmund are currently preparing for Wednesday's Champions League quarterfinal second leg at Monaco.

Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.