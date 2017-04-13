Previous
US Pescara
Juventus
0
2
FT
Game Details
Tottenham Hotspur
AFC Bournemouth
4
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Everton
Burnley
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Sporting Gijón
Real Madrid
2
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Borussia Dortmund
Eintracht Frankfurt
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Southampton
Manchester City
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Atletico Madrid
Osasuna
3
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Barcelona
Real Sociedad
3
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern Munich
0
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Internazionale
AC Milan
2
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Chicago Fire
New England Revolution
3
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Columbus Crew SC
Toronto FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Portland Timbers
Sporting Kansas City
0
1
LIVE 79'
Game Details
Highlights
Next

Watzke considered taking BVB out of Champions League after bus attack

Thomas Tuchel describes the 'strange feeling' he is experiencing in the aftermath of the attack on Dortmund's team bus.
Borussia Dortmund's Nuri Sahin gave an emotional interview discussing the bus attack that happened on Tuesday.
Leonardo Jardim heaped praise on Dortmund and Monaco supporters for their united response to Tuesday's bus attack.
Thomas Tuchel says Dortmund were missing 'the little things' against Monaco, just a day after the attack on their team bus.

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has told Der Spiegel he considered withdrawing the club from the Champions League following Tuesday's team bus attack.

An investigation is under way after three explosions hit the Borussia Dortmund team bus as it drove to their home stadium for a Champions League match against Monaco, injuring defender Marc Bartra and causing the game to be postponed for 24 hours.

Monaco won the rearranged game 3-2 on Wednesday evening, although Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel was angry that it had been played so soon.

Watzke said: "I briefly considered whether we should pull out of the competition completely. But then it would have been a victory for the perpetrators."

He said what happened was not just an attack on BVB "but rather an attack on the Federal Republic of Germany."

Investigators are examining a number of claims of responsibility, the latest containing far-right rhetoric.

Links to Islamist extremism and left-wing radicals are also being probed.

On Thursday, the Federal Prosecutor's office in Germany said there was no evidence to link a suspect who was detained in connection with the blasts to the attack.

Comments

