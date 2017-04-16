Champions League draw: When is the draw for the semifinals?

The draw for the semifinals of the 2016-17 Champions League will be made at 11 a.m. BST / 6 a.m. ET on Friday, April 21.

The first legs will take place on May 2 and 3 with the return legs the following week.

The final will take place at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium in Wales on Saturday, June 3.

MORE:

Champions League index

Champions League news

Champions League fixtures and results

Champions League tables

Champions League video