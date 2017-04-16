Champions League draw: When is the draw for the semifinals?

Previous
US Pescara
Juventus
0
2
FT
Game Details
Tottenham Hotspur
AFC Bournemouth
4
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Everton
Burnley
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Sporting Gijón
Real Madrid
2
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Borussia Dortmund
Eintracht Frankfurt
3
1
FT
Game Details
Southampton
Manchester City
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Atletico Madrid
Osasuna
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Barcelona
Real Sociedad
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern Munich
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Internazionale
AC Milan
2
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Chicago Fire
New England Revolution
9:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Columbus Crew SC
Toronto FC
12:00 AM UTC Apr 16, 2017
Game Details
Portland Timbers
Sporting Kansas City
2:30 AM UTC Apr 16, 2017
Game Details
When is the Champions League draw?

Key Dates ESPN staff
Read

WATCH: Top 5 UCL goals of the week

ESPN FC TV
Read

Xavi: Barcelona should bring Alves back

UEFA Champions League Sam Marsden
Read

Ancelotti confident of Boateng's fitness

German Bundesliga
Read

Zidane confirms Bale's out for Real Madrid

Spanish Primera División
Read

Luis Enrique: Juve loss not down to tactics

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

The Sweeper: Vardy's bare stat sheet

UEFA Champions League
Read

Leicester City must keep level-headed

English Premier League
Read
Marc Bartra

Bartra: Attack was worst time of my life

Borussia Dortmund PA Sport
Read

Leicester face defensive crisis for Atletico

Leicester City PA Sport
Read

BVB game deserved longer delay - FIFPro

Borussia Dortmund ESPN staff
Read
Leicester fans and police Madrid

Leicester fans get suspended jail sentences

Leicester City Adriana Garcia
Read

Real seem to be both over and underrated

ESPN FC TV
Read
Antoine Griezmann is fouled by Marc Albrighton in the penalty area in Atletico Madrid's UCL match vs. Leicester.

Leicester ready for second leg fight - Schmeichel

Leicester City PA Sport
Read

Barcelona's back four is 'scared stiff'

ESPN FC TV
Read

Lowe: Victory, not revenge, for Alves

La Liga Sid Lowe
Read

Tuchel: This is my worst day

UEFA Champions League
Read

Trending: Ronaldo nets 100, Dybala deal

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Mou's UCL comments reflect a 'personality change'

UEFA Champions League
Read

Ronaldo: 'Great honour' to set goals record

Real Madrid PA Sport
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Champions League draw: When is the draw for the semifinals?

The draw for the semifinals of the 2016-17 Champions League will be made at 11 a.m. BST / 6 a.m. ET on Friday, April 21.

The first legs will take place on May 2 and 3 with the return legs the following week.

The final will take place at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium in Wales on Saturday, June 3.

MORE:

Champions League index

Champions League news

Champions League fixtures and results

Champions League tables

Champions League video

Comments

