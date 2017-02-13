Arsenal are 'a threat' to Bayern Munich in Champions League - Arjen Robben

Previous
Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: 23/10  Draw: 5/2  Away: 13/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Benfica
Borussia Dortmund
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: 12/5  Draw: 5/2  Away: 5/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Norwich City
Newcastle United
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 9/4  Away: 7/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Brighton & Hove Albion
Ipswich Town
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/20  Draw: 17/5  Away: 8/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Trending: Jesus injured as Man City go second

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Tuchel: No favourite in Benfica tie

UEFA Champions League
Read

Three ways Arsenal can beat Bayern

UEFA Champions League
Read
Bayern Munich has won its last 15 home matches in the Champions League. Can they keep that streak going against Arsenal?

Arsenal are 'a threat' to Bayern - Robben

UEFA Champions League Mattias Karen
Read

Maradona twice Ronaldo's price - Ferlaino

UEFA Champions League Dermot Corrigan
Read

Head-to-head: Bayern vs Arsenal

UEFA Champions League
Read

Callejon returns to Real with a point to prove

FC United Michael Yokhin
Read

Bayern's Ribery ruled out of Arsenal clash

Bayern Munich Associated Press
Read

Mertesacker: We need 'defensive discipline'

Arsenal ESPN staff
Read

Dortmund under pressure vs. Benfica

Borussia Dortmund Stefan Buczko
Read

Luis Enrique: Emery is one of the best

UEFA Champions League
Read

Tuchel looking for Dortmund form of old

UEFA Champions League
Read

Extra Time: UCL sleepers? Tips for strikers?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Silva injury a huge blow for PSG

ESPN FC TV
Read

Tuchel confident as Gotze ruled out for BVB

Borussia Dortmund ESPN staff
Read

Cavani shrugs off Suarez comparisons

UEFA Champions League
Read
Thiago Silva shows his frustration as PSG fail to win.

Thiago Silva to miss Barca clash with injury

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Marcotti: Emery, Luis Enrique futures in focus

UEFA Champions League Gabriele Marcotti
Read
Unai Emery

Luis Enrique: Emery experience helps PSG

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
BenficaBenfica
Borussia DortmundBorussia Dortmund
ESPNDeportes 7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: 12/5  Draw: 5/2  Away: 5/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter
 By Mattias Karen, Arsenal correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Arsenal are 'a threat' to Bayern Munich in Champions League - Arjen Robben

Alison Bender and Don Hutchison get in the Bavarian spirit ahead Bayern Munich vs Arsenal.
Take a look at the key match-ups as Bayern Munich and Arsenal clash in the Champions League.
Mark Donaldson and Craig Burley make their predictions for the first-leg matches of this week's UCL ties.

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben has told the Daily Telegraph that Wednesday's Champions League game against Arsenal will be the toughest meeting between the sides yet and insists that the Premier League club "are a threat to everybody" in the Champions League.

This will be the teams' fourth encounter in five years as Bayern eliminated Arsenal in the round of 16 in 2013 and 2014, and beat the Gunners 5-1 at home in the group stage last season.

But ahead of the first leg of their latest matchup, Robben said this Arsenal is more dangerous than ever before.

"I think they have improved again compared to last year and, of course, we have faced them over the last few years and have always won or went through to the next round. But I think this is maybe going to be the most difficult one because of their status at the moment," Robben said.

Bayern MunichBayern Munich
ArsenalArsenal
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: 1/2  Draw: 18/5  Away: 6/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

"Their level has risen again ... They are a threat to everybody who is in the Champions League, they can make it difficult for everyone. We are confident, of course, but it's going to be a 50-50 one."

Arsenal have struggled domestically in recent weeks though and sit 10 points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea after losing at Stamford Bridge on Feb. 4. Bayern, meanwhile, are top of the Bundesliga and on course for a sixth straight league title.

Arsenal are hoping to take advantage of having the second leg at home this time after topping their group, but Robben said he does not expect that to be a major factor.

"I don't see a problem with that," he said. "I'm always quite relaxed about it. It all depends on the first result. If we don't concede, then I'm happy to go to London."

Arsenal have not been past the round of 16 since 2010, while Bayern won their last title in 2013 and have a team full of experienced veterans. But that experience also means that several players know their time is running out to win another European Cup, and Robben said they have no intention of settling for domestic trophies.

"Our biggest target, of course, is to win the Champions League again," he said. "We won it in 2013 and we've got some older players -- Philipp Lahm, Franck Ribery, Xabi Alonso -- so it's like we don't have a lot more chances. It's not like we have five, six more years left. So if we are in good shape as a team and in the best condition then we can beat any team in Europe."

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.