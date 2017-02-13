Arsenal are 'a threat' to Bayern Munich in Champions League - Arjen Robben

Alison Bender and Don Hutchison get in the Bavarian spirit ahead Bayern Munich vs Arsenal.

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben has told the Daily Telegraph that Wednesday's Champions League game against Arsenal will be the toughest meeting between the sides yet and insists that the Premier League club "are a threat to everybody" in the Champions League.

This will be the teams' fourth encounter in five years as Bayern eliminated Arsenal in the round of 16 in 2013 and 2014, and beat the Gunners 5-1 at home in the group stage last season.

But ahead of the first leg of their latest matchup, Robben said this Arsenal is more dangerous than ever before.

"I think they have improved again compared to last year and, of course, we have faced them over the last few years and have always won or went through to the next round. But I think this is maybe going to be the most difficult one because of their status at the moment," Robben said.

"Their level has risen again ... They are a threat to everybody who is in the Champions League, they can make it difficult for everyone. We are confident, of course, but it's going to be a 50-50 one."

Arsenal have struggled domestically in recent weeks though and sit 10 points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea after losing at Stamford Bridge on Feb. 4. Bayern, meanwhile, are top of the Bundesliga and on course for a sixth straight league title.

Arsenal are hoping to take advantage of having the second leg at home this time after topping their group, but Robben said he does not expect that to be a major factor.

"I don't see a problem with that," he said. "I'm always quite relaxed about it. It all depends on the first result. If we don't concede, then I'm happy to go to London."

Arsenal have not been past the round of 16 since 2010, while Bayern won their last title in 2013 and have a team full of experienced veterans. But that experience also means that several players know their time is running out to win another European Cup, and Robben said they have no intention of settling for domestic trophies.

"Our biggest target, of course, is to win the Champions League again," he said. "We won it in 2013 and we've got some older players -- Philipp Lahm, Franck Ribery, Xabi Alonso -- so it's like we don't have a lot more chances. It's not like we have five, six more years left. So if we are in good shape as a team and in the best condition then we can beat any team in Europe."

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.