 By Dermot Corrigan
Diego Maradona cost twice as much as Cristiano Ronaldo - ex-Napoli president

Mark Donaldson and Craig Burley make their predictions for the first-leg matches of this week's UCL ties.

Former Napoli president Corrado Ferlaino has said Diego Maradona cost "double what Cristiano Ronaldo would cost today" when he joined from Barcelona for a then world record 13,000 million lira (£5 million) in 1984.

Maradona, who inspired Napoli to the only two Serie A titles in their history and the UEFA Cup, led Argentina to victory at the 1986 World Cup.

Speaking to AS ahead of Napoli's Champions League clash with Real Madrid, Ferlaino said he had been happy to pay the huge transfer fee.

Real MadridReal Madrid
NapoliNapoli
ESPNDeportes 7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: 4/7  Draw: 7/2  Away: 5/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

"He cost double what Cristiano would cost today," he said. "The intellectuals criticised me -- they said Napoli was a poor city and it was immoral. But it was my money, and I wanted to spend it that way.

"When I signed the contract in Barcelona, I went to a bar and ordered a whisky on the rocks.

"The waiter said to me: 'Are you Italian? What a great deal we're getting out of this with Maradona -- he's fat.' I didn't enjoy that drink at all."

Ferlaino said Maradona's much-publicised problems with drugs and alcohol had not affected his performances for Napoli, for whom he played 259 games.

Diego Maradona inspired Napoli to the best period in their history.

"He was the perfect athlete, more professional than anyone," he said. "Then, in his house, he had his problems, but on the pitch you could not criticise him.

"At Napoli he did not take drugs -- maybe when he returned home to Argentina he did. But he was always perfect with us."

He said Madrid had never tried to sign Maradona but, along with AC Milan, Juventus and Marseille, had asked about him.

Asked to compare Maradona at his peak with Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, Ferlaino said: "A comparison with Cristiano makes no sense as they play in different positions.

"Messi though, plays in a very strong Argentina team and does not win anything, while Maradona had some pretty bad players alongside him and won a World Cup. So..."

Ferlaino also dismissed rumours of Mafia influence on Napoli at the time.

"Sometimes they came close to the players, including Diego, although the only thing they wanted was to take photos with them and get to know them, like any fan," he said.

"The Camorra always wanted to get into Napoli, but with me they never could."

Maradona is in Madrid for Wednesday's game, and Ferlaino said he retained great affection for his former star player.

"He is a genius, and that must be accepted," he added. "I love him a lot. Although it is not official, he is Napoli's ambassador in the world."

Dermot Corrigan is a Madrid-based football writer who covers La Liga and the Spain national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @dermotmcorrigan

