Paris Saint-Germain's Edinson Cavani plays down Luis Suarez comparisons

AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City
8:00 PM UTC
Lazio
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Eibar
Granada
7:45 PM UTC
Rio Ave
Maritimo
8:00 PM UTC
Newcastle Jets
Melbourne Victory
0
0
FT
Cavani: Barca match is unpredictable

UEFA Champions League
Can Real win again? How others have fared

UEFA Champions League Jessica Lopez
Edinson Cavani celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot in PSG's 1-1 draw with Monaco.

Cavani plays down Suarez comparisons

UEFA Champions League Jonathan Johnson
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
BarcelonaBarcelona
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring the only goal in Bayern Munich's 1-0 win against Atleti.

Lewa: Arsenal 'will be a big test' for Bayern

Bayern Munich PA Sport
Arsene Wenger and Mesut Ozil

Wenger's balancing act with off-form Ozil

Arsenal Andrew Mangan
Edinson Cavani and Paris Saint-Germain might be underdogs, but they do have a path to victory against Barcelona.

How PSG can finally beat Barcelona

Champions League James Yorke
PSG confident of result in Paris

UEFA Champions League
Ronaldo sits out training ahead of Napoli tie

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Lionel Messi

Lucas on stopping Messi: 'You have to tie him up'

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Ogden: Will the Prem strike back in UCL?

UEFA Champions League Mark Ogden
Reina 'looking forward' to Madrid test

UEFA Champions League Adriana Garcia, Ben Gladwell
Arsenal capable of beating Bayern - Mustafi

Arsenal Mark Lovell
W2W4: Real repeat? Bayern-Arsenal, again!

UEFA Champions League James Horncastle
WATCH: Champions League last 16 picks

ESPN FC TV
Rafinha in action for Barcelona against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga.

Rafinha back in Barca squad for PSG trip

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Marcotti: PSG can step up vs. Barca

ESPN FC TV
Are Real Madrid on UCL upset alert?

ESPN FC TV
Bayern Munich has won its last 15 home matches in the Champions League. Can they keep that streak going against Arsenal?

Numbers to know for UCL matchups

Champions League Jacob Nitzberg, ESPN Stats & Information
Di Maria: Hard to stop Barca's 'best attack in the world'

Paris Saint-Germain Sam Marsden
 By Jonathan Johnson, PSG Correspondent
Paris Saint-Germain's Edinson Cavani plays down Luis Suarez comparisons

PSG correspondent Jonathan Johnson updates on the mood in the PSG camp ahead of their Champions League clash with Barcelona.
Gab Marcotti says Paris Saint-Germain have the ability to rise to the occasion against Barcelona in the Champions League.
Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona kick off the Champions League round of 16 in the Parc des Princes in Paris.

PARIS -- Paris Saint-Germain's in-form striker Edinson Cavani has played down comparisons between himself and Barcelona's Luis Suarez ahead of Tuesday's Champions League round of 16 first leg game at Parc des Princes.

Cavani and Suarez are teammates at international level with Uruguay but the PSG man, who scored his 24th and 25th Ligue 1 goals in the 3-0 win away at Bordeaux on Friday, believes they are not in the same category.

Speaking at the French champions' prematch news conference ahead of the showdown, Cavani admitted he and Suarez are friends off the pitch and spoke recently, but they are not similar players -- despite their shared background in Salto.

"My relationship with Luis? We come from the same place but we have taken different paths to get to where we are," Cavani said. "He left Salto when he was young and I stayed there for longer.

"What we have in common is the national team. We are friends and La Celeste is a real family. I have spoken with Luis and we want to represent our country and our city in the best possible way."

"Am I better than him? We are different. Luis is very physical, it is impressive and he uses his body a lot. I am less physical than him."

Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez are teammates for Uruguay.

PSG coach Unai Emery is expected to better predecessor Laurent Blanc's unimpressive record against big teams in Europe but many in France are already writing the Ligue 1 giants off.

The Spaniard insisted Les Parisiens have no reason to feel inadequate when up against the continent's more established superpowers and stated his belief that the Barcelona clash will be decided by individual and collective duels.

"I am working on the tactical side of things," Emery told journalists at Parc des Princes. "We do not feel inferior to anyone. We have top players and they are developing thanks to PSG. They want to write some beautiful chapters in this club's history, individually and collectively."

"The key is to win the collective and individual duels. Tactics are important at certain moments but so are the individual battles. Our opponents will come looking for us all over the pitch."

Emery has a chance to show the progress he has made as a coach since leaving three-time consecutive Europa League winners and he intends to take that opportunity.

"I want to develop and PSG do too," Emery said. "After that, it is a process that requires a lot of hard work and gradual progress.

"We must overcome obstacles. This will be a really good test for us and we want to overcome it. We have a responsibility and we want to profit from our hard work. Step by step, we will be able to grow as we want to."

Jonathan Johnson covers PSG and the French national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Jon_LeGossip.

