Napoli's Pepe Reina 'looking forward' to Real Madrid Champions League test

Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina is unfazed by the prospect of playing against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in Wednesday's Champions League round-of-16 showdown.

Defending European champions Real are unbeaten at home this season and have not lost at the ground since March 2015, when they fell 4-3 to Schalke.

"When you go there as a rival, that stadium is intimidating," Reina told Onda Cero radio. "It's always a difficult venue to play at but every player loves to play there.

"Real Madrid are strong and have not lost there this season. But things haven't gone that badly for me whenever I've played there, so I'm looking forward to it."

Reina, who alongside former Real players Raul Albiol and Jose Callejon are three Spaniards on the books of Napoli, knows what it is to beat Los Blancos at the Bernabeu in the Champions League because he did so in the 2008-09 campaign with Liverpool.

The Reds, led by Rafa Benitez, won 1-0 at the Bernabeu to progress to the quarterfinal 5-0 on aggregate.

"That was the last time I played there and I have fond memories of our 1-0 win," the Spain international said. "I imagine that being a Spaniard, I will not be booed there but I don't think I will get applause, either.

"Being a Napoli player, they [Real fans] will hope I make mistakes and concede five goals."

Napoli look to be very dangerous opponents for Real as under Maurizio Sarri, they have just three losses in all competitions.

The Partenopei have not lost since a 2-1 league defeat at Juventus on Oct. 29.

"We are very happy," Reina added. "We are going through a great spell and we are competing on all fronts. We are a very attack-minded team and this is our philosophy.

"Things are working well for us and we have to continue and be faithful to our style of play. We have to continue, we have to be faithful to our style of play. I identify with our style of play."

Jose Callejon hopes Napoli can cause an upset against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Jose Callejon is also looking forward to a "very special" return to the Bernabeu as he looks to get one over the team he supports.

Callejon has been in inspired form for Napoli -- with eight Serie A goals this season -- and he will have to block out his childhood dreams when he steps onto the field in the Spanish capital this week, bidding to prove that his current club have every right to be rubbing shoulders with Europe's elite.

"It will be very special, as I consider it my home and I'll always be thankful to Real Madrid, the team which turned me into the footballer and the person I am," Callejon told UEFA.

"It's going to be very special and very emotional, a lot of family members and friends will be in the stands, but I'm also excited to play well and defend the colours of my current team, Napoli, and hopefully do my bit to help us get through to the next round.

"There are going to be mixed feelings: I'll be back where it feels like home, but with another team, and it's going to be special. I'll forget about all the personal stuff and focus on the match, which is the most important thing.

"We have to do what we've been doing recently: play with a lot of personality and determination, and keep in mind that it's a knockout tie, and there's a return game, too ... and that's it. Try to be confident, know that we're a good team and be determined to do well."

The Azzurri head to the Spanish capital in confident mood. Friday night's win over Genoa extended their unbeaten run to 18 games.

"We're doing well," Callejon said. "We're on a very good run in the league, and we won a tough away game last time out. Next up is a tricky game, and we'll see what happens in the Champions League.

"The club is currently growing. We have a lot of young players with promising futures, and we've been doing a lot of good things in recent years so we can make that jump up a level and be among the best clubs in Europe. That's the path we're following.

"We're preparing ourselves for the competition because we really want to achieve something big, but we know how difficult it is, especially as we're up against the holders."

For Real, Champions League glory is in their DNA. The most successful club in Europe's elite club competition, with 11 titles -- two in the past three seasons -- will be considered favourites against the Serie A side and Callejon knows how high the expectations are at his former club.

"It's the competition that Real Madrid obsess about, you could say, the one that everyone associated with the club always wants to win, above all others," said the 30-year-old. "It's the most important one for them: they've won 11 now, and it's the tournament they fare best in. The numbers don't lie.

"So it's true that midweek games in the competition at the Bernabeu are a special experience."

Adriana Garcia is a Valencia-based football writer who covers La Liga for ESPN FC.

Ben Gladwell reports on Serie A, the Italian national team and the Bundesliga for ESPN FC, UEFA and the Press Association. @UEFAcomBenG.