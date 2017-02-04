Champions League final to be hosted in either Baku or Madrid in 2019

The FC crew answer your tweets on Sadio Mane, the USMNT's WCQ campaign, Atletico Madrid's Champions League chances and more.

Azerbaijan could stage the 2019 Champions League final, with UEFA announcing that Azeri capital Baku is vying with Madrid for the right to host the showpiece fixture in two years' time.

Having launched the bidding procedure for the 2019 finals last December, UEFA has confirmed that Baku's Olympic Stadium and the Estadio Metropolitano -- Atletico Madrid's new home from next season -- are the two contenders to host the 2019 Champions League final.

Should Baku be chosen as the venue when European football's governing body announces its decision in September, it would be the first time such a major fixture has been staged in Azerbaijan.

1⃣5⃣member associations have expressed interest in hosting a UEFA club final in 2019.

Madrid last staged the Champions League final in 2010, when Jose Mourinho led Inter Milan to victory over Bayern Munich at Real Madrid's Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Baku has also pitched to host the 2019 Europa League final -- it cannot be selected for both -- with six other cities including Tbilisi, Glasgow, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Sevilla and Istanbul lodging applications to stage the game.

This season's Champions League final will take place in Cardiff, with the Europa League final being staged in Stockholm.

Mark Ogden is a senior football writer for ESPN FC. Follow him @MarkOgden_