Brisbane Roar
Western Sydney Wanderers
1
1
FT
Game Details
Juventus
AC Milan
(3) 1
(4) 1
FT-Pens
AC Milan wins 4-3 on Penalty Kicks.
Game Details
Dundee
Heart of Midlothian
3
2
FT
Game Details
U.A.N.L
América
12:30 AM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 1
Game Details
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Manchester United
Sunderland
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Christian Pulisic in UEFA's Champions League breakthrough team of 2016

Don Garber explains the importance of Christian Pulisic playing in Europe, despite desire to see the young American in MLS.

Borussia Dortmund and United States midfielder Christian Pulisic has been named in UEFA's Champions League breakthrough team of 2016.

Pulisic, 18, started five of his club's six games in the UCL, while he has also managed two goals in 12 games in the Bundesliga this season.

In total, seven clubs are represented in the XI, but Dortmund have the most number of players with Pulisic joined by Ousmane Dembele and Raphael Guerriero.

Dembele assisted 12 goals and scored a further four in his first 22 competitive performances for the Bundesliga side since arriving from Rennes this summer, while defender Guerriero won Euro 2016 with Portugal this summer.

Barcelona right-back Sergi Roberto lines up alongside teammate Samuel Umtiti in defence, while there is also a place for Sweden international and Benfica centre-back Victor Lindelof -- who is being scouted by Manchester United ahead of a possible January move.

Bayern Munich also have two representatives with Renato Sanches and Joshua Kimmich taking their place in the XI, while Thomas Lemar of Monaco and PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola are in from Ligue 1.

FC Porto striker Andre Silva, who has been linked with a move to United and Chelsea, also makes the side which is managed by Zinedine Zidane of Real Madrid.

