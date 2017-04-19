ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
4
2
AET
Leg 2
Aggregate: 6 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Leicester City
Atletico Madrid
1
1
FT
Leg 2
Aggregate: 1 - 2
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Metz
Paris Saint-Germain
2
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Bolton Wanderers
Bury
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Lanús
Zulia
12:00 AM UTC
Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Sporting Cristal
The Strongest
12:45 AM UTC
Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Chapecoense AF
Nacional
12:45 AM UTC
Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Next
Videos
Latest
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
ESPN FC TV
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
Now Playing
Jamie Vardy proud of Leicester's UCL campaign
UEFA Champions League
about an hour ago
Related Videos
Sights and Sounds: Atleti, Real reach the semis
Champions League Highlights
about a minute ago
Read
Who's going through on Wednesday?
ESPN FC TV
9 minutes ago
Read
WATCH: FC crew rips Real-Bayern referee
ESPN FC TV
26 minutes ago
Read
Goals aside, Ronaldo was "awful"
ESPN FC TV
28 minutes ago
Read
Player of the day: CR7 hits the century mark
Champions League Highlights
55 minutes ago
Read
Play of the Day: Asensio cuts through Bayern
Champions League Highlights
57 minutes ago
Read
Real Madrid 4-2 Bayern: Ronaldo sinks Munich
Champions League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Leicester City 1-1 Atletico: Foxes' run ends
Champions League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Luis Enrique: Barca can only attack
UEFA Champions League
6 hours ago
Read
How does Neymar rate Barca's chances?
UEFA Champions League
6 hours ago
Read
Leicester 'comfortable' as underdogs
UEFA Champions League
13 hours ago
Read
Lewandowski gives Bayern confidence
UEFA Champions League
23 hours ago
Read
Simeone likens Leicester's style to Atleti
UEFA Champions League
23 hours ago
Read
Leicester to pull off another UCL comeback?
ESPN FC TV
23 hours ago
Read
Burley: Bayern are far from hopeless
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Zidane rules Bale out of Bayern clash
UEFA Champions League
1 day ago
Read
Leicester given huge boost ahead of Atletico match
UEFA Champions League
1 day ago
Read
Will lightning strike twice for Barca?
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Can Bayern, Leicester overturn deficits?
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Juve won't play for draw at Nou Camp
UEFA Champions League
2 days ago
Read
WATCH: Top 5 UCL goals of the week
ESPN FC TV
4 days ago
Read
Ancelotti confident of Boateng's fitness
German Bundesliga
4 days ago
Read
Zidane confirms Bale's out for Real Madrid
Spanish Primera División
4 days ago
Read
The Sweeper: Vardy's bare stat sheet
UEFA Champions League
4 days ago
Read
Leicester City must keep level-headed
English Premier League
4 days ago
Read
Real seem to be both over and underrated
ESPN FC TV
5 days ago
Read
Barcelona's back four is 'scared stiff'
ESPN FC TV
5 days ago
Read
Tuchel: This is my worst day
UEFA Champions League
5 days ago
Read
Mou's UCL comments reflect a 'personality change'
UEFA Champions League
5 days ago
Read
Klopp: Proud of Dortmund's response
English Premier League
5 days ago
Read
UCL in 90 seconds: Ronaldo's milestone
UEFA Champions League
5 days ago
Read