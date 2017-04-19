ESPN FC
Previous
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2
Aggregate: 2 - 1
Home: 11/8
Draw: 3/1
Away: 9/5
Leicester City
Atletico Madrid
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2
Aggregate: 0 - 1
Home: 7/2
Draw: 11/4
Away: 17/20
Metz
Paris Saint-Germain
0
1
LIVE
33'
Home: 25/1
Draw: 7/1
Away: 1/9
Bolton Wanderers
Bury
7:00 PM UTC
Lanús
Zulia
12:00 AM UTC
Apr 19, 2017
Sporting Cristal
The Strongest
12:45 AM UTC
Apr 19, 2017
Chapecoense AF
Nacional
12:45 AM UTC
Apr 19, 2017
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
ESPN FC TV
Luis Enrique: Barca can only attack
UEFA Champions League
about an hour ago
How does Neymar rate Barca's chances?
UEFA Champions League
about an hour ago
Leicester 'comfortable' as underdogs
UEFA Champions League
8 hours ago
Lewandowski gives Bayern confidence
UEFA Champions League
17 hours ago
Simeone likens Leicester's style to Atleti
UEFA Champions League
18 hours ago
Leicester to pull off another UCL comeback?
ESPN FC TV
18 hours ago
Burley: Bayern are far from hopeless
ESPN FC TV
19 hours ago
Zidane rules Bale out of Bayern clash
UEFA Champions League
21 hours ago
Leicester given huge boost ahead of Atletico match
UEFA Champions League
1 day ago
Will lightning strike twice for Barca?
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Can Bayern, Leicester overturn deficits?
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Juve won't play for draw at Nou Camp
UEFA Champions League
2 days ago
WATCH: Top 5 UCL goals of the week
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Ancelotti confident of Boateng's fitness
German Bundesliga
3 days ago
Zidane confirms Bale's out for Real Madrid
Spanish Primera División
3 days ago
The Sweeper: Vardy's bare stat sheet
UEFA Champions League
4 days ago
Leicester City must keep level-headed
English Premier League
4 days ago
Real seem to be both over and underrated
ESPN FC TV
4 days ago
Barcelona's back four is 'scared stiff'
ESPN FC TV
4 days ago
Tuchel: This is my worst day
UEFA Champions League
4 days ago
Mou's UCL comments reflect a 'personality change'
UEFA Champions League
5 days ago
Klopp: Proud of Dortmund's response
English Premier League
5 days ago
UCL in 90 seconds: Ronaldo's milestone
UEFA Champions League
5 days ago
The Sweeper: Waiting on Vidal's penalty
UEFA Champions League
5 days ago
Ancelotti: Real-Bayern not done yet
UEFA Champions League
5 days ago
Zidane wary of Bayern backlash
UEFA Champions League
5 days ago
Simeone reflects on Griezmann outing
UEFA Champions League
5 days ago
Shakespeare: Leicester hard done by
UEFA Champions League
5 days ago
WATCH: Nuri Sahin gets emotional speaking about attack
UEFA Champions League
5 days ago
Jardim proud of Dortmund, Monaco fans unity
UEFA Champions League
5 days ago
Tuchel: Dortmund didn't have any feeling today
UEFA Champions League
5 days ago
Extra Time: Back-to-back UCL titles for Real?
ESPN FC TV
5 days ago
