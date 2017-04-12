ESPN FC
Previous
Middlesbrough
Arsenal
1
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Brighton & Hove Albion
Wigan Athletic
2
1
FT
Game Details
Ipswich Town
Newcastle United
3
1
FT
Game Details
Derby County
Huddersfield Town
1
1
FT
Game Details
Alavés
Villarreal
2
1
FT
Game Details
Next
Now Playing
Ancelotti: Lewandowski gives us confidence
UEFA Champions League
31 minutes ago
Simeone likens Leicester's style to Atleti
UEFA Champions League
49 minutes ago
Read
Leicester to pull off another UCL comeback?
ESPN FC TV
about an hour ago
Read
Burley: Bayern are far from hopeless
ESPN FC TV
about an hour ago
Read
Zidane rules Bale out of Bayern clash
UEFA Champions League
4 hours ago
Read
Leicester given huge boost ahead of Atletico match
UEFA Champions League
8 hours ago
Read
Will lightning strike twice for Barca?
ESPN FC TV
20 hours ago
Read
Can Bayern, Leicester overturn deficits?
ESPN FC TV
20 hours ago
Read
Juve won't play for draw at Nou Camp
UEFA Champions League
1 day ago
Read
WATCH: Top 5 UCL goals of the week
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
Ancelotti confident of Boateng's fitness
German Bundesliga
3 days ago
Read
Zidane confirms Bale's out for Real Madrid
Spanish Primera División
3 days ago
Read
The Sweeper: Vardy's bare stat sheet
UEFA Champions League
3 days ago
Read
Leicester City must keep level-headed
English Premier League
3 days ago
Read
Real seem to be both over and underrated
ESPN FC TV
4 days ago
Read
Barcelona's back four is 'scared stiff'
ESPN FC TV
4 days ago
Read
Tuchel: This is my worst day
UEFA Champions League
4 days ago
Read
Mou's UCL comments reflect a 'personality change'
UEFA Champions League
4 days ago
Read
Klopp: Proud of Dortmund's response
English Premier League
4 days ago
Read
UCL in 90 seconds: Ronaldo's milestone
UEFA Champions League
4 days ago
Read
The Sweeper: Waiting on Vidal's penalty
UEFA Champions League
4 days ago
Read
Ancelotti: Real-Bayern not done yet
UEFA Champions League
4 days ago
Read
Zidane wary of Bayern backlash
UEFA Champions League
4 days ago
Read
Simeone reflects on Griezmann outing
UEFA Champions League
4 days ago
Read
Shakespeare: Leicester hard done by
UEFA Champions League
4 days ago
Read
WATCH: Nuri Sahin gets emotional speaking about attack
UEFA Champions League
4 days ago
Read
Jardim proud of Dortmund, Monaco fans unity
UEFA Champions League
4 days ago
Read
Tuchel: Dortmund didn't have any feeling today
UEFA Champions League
5 days ago
Read
Extra Time: Back-to-back UCL titles for Real?
ESPN FC TV
5 days ago
Read
Sights and Sounds: Madrid sides start strong
Champions League Highlights
5 days ago
Read
Atleti too clever for Leicester City?
ESPN FC TV
5 days ago
Read
Why Bayern self-destructed against Real Madrid
ESPN FC TV
5 days ago
Read
Should Dortmund have been made to play?
ESPN FC TV
5 days ago
Read