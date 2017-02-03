Head-to-head: Bayern vs Arsenal

Previous
Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: 12/5  Draw: 12/5  Away: 13/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Benfica
Borussia Dortmund
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: 12/5  Draw: 5/2  Away: 5/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Norwich City
Newcastle United
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 9/4  Away: 7/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Brighton & Hove Albion
Ipswich Town
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/20  Draw: 17/5  Away: 8/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
