Trending: Real Madrid, Atletico progress as Bayern, Leicester exit

Atletico and Leicester drew 1-1, sending Atleti through 2-1 overall, while Real won 4-2 in a wild game against Bayern.

Relive the top moments from Tuesday's UCL matches, including Real Madrid's extra-time victory over Bayern Munich.

Hitting a hat-trick and his 100th UCL goal, wasn't enough for Ronaldo to be effective overall says the FC panel.

Wednesday's latest stories from the world of football in ESPN FC's What's Trending...

REAL MADRID: Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score 100 goals in the Champions League when he netted a hat trick against Bayern Munich on Tuesday -- then used the occasion to ask for more respect from fans.

- Zinedine Zidane said it was Real Madrid's efforts -- not a poor refereeing display -- that was most important in his team's dramatic 4-2 extra-time victory over Bayern that sent them through 6-3 on aggregate to the Champions League semifinals.

BAYERN MUNICH: Arturo Vidal called Bayern Munich's 4-2 second-leg loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals a "robbery" at the hands of referee Viktor Kassai, while adding it was the official, not Zinedine Zidane's team who had eliminated the Bundesliga leaders.

- Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer fractured his left foot in his side's 4-2 Champions League defeat against Real Madrid, that saw the Bundesliga leaders exit the competition at the quarterfinal stage in a 6-3 aggregate loss.

ATLETICO MADRID: Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone admitted his team were "living in fear" of Leicester City before advancing to the Champions League semifinals 2-1 on aggregate.

LEICESTER: Jamie Vardy said he and his Leicester teammates could be proud after they gave everything in their unsuccessful bid to prolong the club's Champions League campaign on Tuesday night.

JUVENTUS: Dani Alves was back at Camp Nou on Tuesday for the first time since leaving Barcelona on a free transfer last summer, where he said a lot of things would have to change for him to ever consider returning to the club on a permanent basis.

BARCELONA: Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has advised supporters not to leave the Camp Nou after 80 minutes as he talked up his side's chances of producing another Champions League comeback against Juventus on Wednesday.

FIFA: Brazil's Supreme Court finally named Sport Recife the winner of the 1987 league title on Tuesday.

BRIGHTON: Brighton chairman Tony Bloom says his club will not spend "huge amounts" ahead of their first season in the Premier League.

BOURNEMOUTH: Jack Wilshere's season looks set to be over after fears he has suffered a broken leg, according to reports in several UK papers.

MLS: Construction delays will prevent MLS expansion club Atlanta United from opening Mercedes-Benz Stadium in July as planned, the team announced on Tuesday.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.