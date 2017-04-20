Trending: Real Madrid, Atletico progress as Bayern, Leicester exit

Previous
Barcelona
Juventus
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
AS Monaco
Borussia Dortmund
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 2
New England Revolution
San Jose Earthquakes
11:30 PM UTC
Guadalajara
Morelia
2:06 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Estudiantes La Plata
Atlético Nacional
10:30 PM UTC
Zamora
Deportes Iquique
12:00 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Independiente Santa Fe
Santos FC
12:45 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Libertad
Atlético MG
12:45 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Latest ESPN staff
Glik's defence key to Monaco's surge

UEFA Champions League Michael Yokhin
Barcelona defeated Athletic Bilbao 3-1 on Wednesday.

The case for another Barcelona miracle

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Arturo Vidal

Bayern's exit will haunt Arturo Vidal

Bayern Munich Player Ratings Mark Lovell
Ames: Real ride their luck to victory

The Match Nick Ames
Ronaldo, Marcelo earn 10/10 vs. Bayern

Real Madrid Player Ratings Rob Train
Social reaction: Real Madrid-Bayern thriller

The Toe Poke Lauren Giudice
Saul's goal puts Atletico into UCL semis

Atletico Madrid Player Ratings Joseph Walker
Leicester's fairytale sequel comes to a halt

The Match Mark Ogden
Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid are into the Champions League semifinals.

Ames: Real beat Bayern in controversial clash

The Match Nick Ames
Vardy, Leicester go down fighting

Leicester Player Ratings Ben Jacobs
Griezmann a class above as Atleti advance

The Match Nick Miller
Is Reus the key to beating Monaco?

Borussia Dortmund Stefan Buczko
Trending: Enrique talks Barca comeback

Latest ESPN staff
Leicester, Atletico vying for UCL semis

Five Aside ESPN Stats & Information
Radamel Falcao

Monaco eye Champions League history

Champions League Julien Laurens
Africans in the Champions League: QF preview

Football Ed Dove
Madrid clubs look to assert UCL power

Champions League Nick Ames
Depleted Bayern defence in Real's sights

Real Madrid Ed Alvarez
Cox: What each UCL team needs to advance

UEFA Champions League Michael Cox
Trending: Real Madrid, Atletico progress as Bayern, Leicester exit

Atletico and Leicester drew 1-1, sending Atleti through 2-1 overall, while Real won 4-2 in a wild game against Bayern.
Relive the top moments from Tuesday's UCL matches, including Real Madrid's extra-time victory over Bayern Munich.
Hitting a hat-trick and his 100th UCL goal, wasn't enough for Ronaldo to be effective overall says the FC panel.

Wednesday's latest stories from the world of football in ESPN FC's What's Trending...

REAL MADRID: Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score 100 goals in the Champions League when he netted a hat trick against Bayern Munich on Tuesday -- then used the occasion to ask for more respect from fans.

Zinedine Zidane said it was Real Madrid's efforts -- not a poor refereeing display -- that was most important in his team's dramatic 4-2 extra-time victory over Bayern  that sent them through 6-3 on aggregate to the Champions League semifinals.

BAYERN MUNICH: Arturo Vidal called Bayern Munich's 4-2 second-leg loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals a "robbery" at the hands of referee Viktor Kassai, while adding it was the official, not Zinedine Zidane's team who had eliminated the Bundesliga leaders.

- Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer fractured his left foot in his side's 4-2 Champions League defeat against Real Madrid, that saw the Bundesliga leaders exit the competition at the quarterfinal stage in a 6-3 aggregate loss.

ATLETICO MADRID: Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone admitted his team were "living in fear" of Leicester City before advancing to the Champions League semifinals 2-1 on aggregate

LEICESTERJamie Vardy said he and his Leicester teammates could be proud after they gave everything in their unsuccessful bid to prolong the club's Champions League campaign on Tuesday night.

JUVENTUS: Dani Alves was back at Camp Nou on Tuesday for the first time since leaving Barcelona on a free transfer last summer, where he said a lot of things would have to change for him to ever consider returning to the club on a permanent basis.

BARCELONA: Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has advised supporters not to leave the Camp Nou after 80 minutes as he talked up his side's chances of producing another Champions League comeback against Juventus on Wednesday.

FIFA: Brazil's Supreme Court finally named Sport Recife the winner of the 1987 league title on Tuesday.

BRIGHTON: Brighton chairman Tony Bloom says his club will not spend "huge amounts" ahead of their first season in the Premier League.

BOURNEMOUTHJack Wilshere's season looks set to be over after fears he has suffered a broken leg, according to reports in several UK papers.

MLS: Construction delays will prevent MLS expansion club Atlanta United from opening Mercedes-Benz Stadium in July as planned, the team announced on Tuesday.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

