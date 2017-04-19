Trending: Luis Enrique talks up Barca comeback, Terry reveals Chelsea exit

The FC crew preview the second-legs of the UCL quarterfinals, including Juve's stout defence stifling Barcelona.

Tuesday's latest stories from the world of football in ESPN FC's What's Trending...

BARCELONA: Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has advised supporters not to leave the Camp Nou after 80 minutes as he talked up his side's chances of producing another Champions League comeback against Juventus on Wednesday.

- Andres Iniesta has said Dani Alves is one of the club's finest-ever foreign signings but he would not swap any of his current teammates for him.

BAYERN MUNICH: Bayern Munich technical director Michael Reschke says his club do not make "super transfers" like Real Madrid, preferring to stick to their own "clear philosophy" of being smart in the market.

- Carlo Ancelotti has said Robert Lewandowski will definitely play for Bayern Munich, who are confident defenders Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng can both overcome injuries in time to face holders Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinal second leg on Tuesday.

REAL MADRID: Nacho has told L'Equipe he would love to finish his career at Real Madrid after finally establishing himself at the Liga giants thanks to coach Zinedine Zidane's faith in him.

- Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has confirmed that Gareth Bale will miss Tuesday's Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Bayern Munich through injury, and said he is also a doubt for Sunday's Clasico against Barcelona.

- Real Madrid left-back Marcelo has told Globoesporte he would like to play for Brazilian club Botafogo before retiring.

DORTMUND: Borussia Dortmund's team bus was seconds away from sustaining catastrophic damage during last week's attack, an investigator has said in Bild.

ATLETICO MADRID: Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has criticised the away-goals rule used in UEFA competition, while admitting that his team could well benefit from it when they face Leicester in their Champions League quarterfinal second leg on Tuesday.

JUVENTUS: Juventus have no reason to envy Barcelona, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich, says star forward Paulo Dybala.

ARSENAL: Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says his tactical switch to three at the back brought more stability to the team in Monday's 2-1 win at Middlesbrough, but hinted that it won't be a permanent solution.

CHELSEA: After 22 years with the club, John Terry has announced he will leave the team at the end of the season.

- An MLS source told ESPN FC that there is "no interest" from the league's teams in acquiring the former England international.

- Frank Lampard has said his former Chelsea teammate John Terry is "the greatest defender in Premier League history."

FIFA: Former referee Howard Webb says there were "loads of times" where he wished he had the assistance of video replay, including the 2010 World Cup final in which he famously failed to send off the Netherlands' Nigel de Jong for a high kick on Spain's Xabi Alonso.

- Webb said he was surprised that his colleague Mark Clattenburg decided to follow him in leaving England to become the head official in Saudi Arabia.

LEICESTER: Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin has told the Daily Mail that Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy would get into Diego Simeone's side.

LIVERPOOL: Jurgen Klopp has told Sport1 that he considers the Premier League to be tougher than the Bundesliga due to its intensity and the resources available to English sides.

- Klopp has suggested he could retire after his tenure at Liverpool comes to an end.

BRIGHTON: Brighton & Hove Albion sealed promotion to the Premier League for next season and increased their lead at the top of the Championship to seven points with a 2-1 win over Wigan at a jubilant Amex Stadium on Monday.

BIRMINGHAM: Birmingham City have announced the appointment of former Tottenham Hotspur boss Harry Redknapp as their new manager.

MAN UNITED: Ashley Young has said he has had no indication whether he has a future at Manchester United, despite his return to favour under Jose Mourinho seeing him captain the team to victory over Chelsea on Sunday.

- Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has told United Review he feels he can offer "more and more" to the team but "cannot sleep" if he is to keep his place.

MLS: D.C. United captain Steve Birnbaum has been diagnosed with a concussion after a head-to-head clash in Saturday's 2-0 loss to New York Red Bulls, general manager Dave Kasper said Monday.