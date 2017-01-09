Can Real Madrid win back-to-back UCL trophies? Here's how others have fared
Real Madrid defeated crosstown rivals Atletico Madrid to claim the Champions League trophy in 2015-16. Now, Zinedine Zidane's team are seeking to make it two in a row. Can they do what no other club has managed in the Champions League era?
Here, ESPN FC takes a look at past winners and how things turned out for them the following campaign.
1993-94, Marseille: Did not participate
The Ligue 1 club were not allowed to defend their trophy after a match-fixing scandal meant they were banned from the Champions League.
1994-95, AC Milan: Finalists
The Serie A giants were favourites in the final against Louis van Gaal's Ajax, but Patrick Kluivert's late winner earned glory for the Eredivisie club.
1995-96, Ajax: Finalists
The Eredivisie side advanced to their second consecutive final, but were beaten on penalties as Marcelo Lippi's Juventus slotted four past Edwin van der Sar.
1996-97, Juventus: Finalists
Lippi's men reached the final once again, but a brace from Karl-Heinz Riedle helped Borussia Dortmund see out a 3-1 win, avenging their 6-1 aggregate loss three years prior in the UEFA Cup final.
1997-98, Borussia Dortmund: Semifinalists
The Bundesliga club kept Real Madrid at bay in the second leg, but a 2-0 first-leg defeat saw their title challenge halted at the semifinal stage.
1998-99, Real Madrid: Quarterfinalists
John Toshack's La Liga giants were shocked as an Andriy Shevchenko brace boosted Dynamo Kyiv to a 3-1 aggregate win.
1999-00, Manchester United: Quarterfinalists
Eventual champions Real Madrid put on a second-leg show at Old Trafford thanks to two wonder strikes from Raul Gonzalez and an own goal from captain Roy Keane.
2000-01, Real Madrid: Semifinalists
The reigning champions were undone by their successors as Bayern stormed to a 2-1 second-leg victory with a goals from Giovane Elber and Jens Jeremies.
2001-02, Bayern Munich: Quarterfinalists
The Bundesliga powerhouse were on the losing end of a fiercely contested second leg, which saw Real Madrid avenge a sequence of six losses in seven games to the same opponents.
2002-03, Real Madrid: Semifinalists
Luis Figo's penalty was saved by Gianluigi Buffon to set up Pavel Nedved's sweet winner and a superb 4-3 aggregate win for Juventus.
2003-04, AC Milan: Quarterfinalists
Carlo Ancelotti's side ran out to a 4-1 first-leg win, but Deportivo La Coruna dazzled in the second fixture, becoming the first team to overcome a three-goal first-leg deficit in the Champions League.
2004-05, Porto: Round of 16
The champions from Portugal were stopped in their tracks as an Adriano hat trick earned Inter a spot in the quarterfinals.
2005-06, Liverpool: Round of 16
Rafa Benitez and his Merseyside men were sent crashing out against Ronald Koeman's Benfica thanks to a spectacular strike from Simao and a late volley from Fabrizio Miccoli.
2006-07, Barcelona: Round of 16
The La Liga heavyweights were stunned at Camp Nou, going up early but eventually giving up goals to John Arne Riise and Craig Bellamy, and Liverpool advanced on away goals.
2007-08, AC Milan: Round of 16
The holders suffered a surprise defeat as late strikes from Cesc Fabregas and Emmanuel Adebayor saw Arsenal sail into the quarterfinals in a thrilling second leg.
2008-09, Manchester United: Finalists
Sir Alex Ferguson's team flopped as Barcelona earned an historic treble of La Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League trophies with a goal in either half from Samuel Eto'o and Lionel Messi.
2009-10, Barcelona: Semifinalists
Gerard Pique struck late on, but Inter advanced to their first final since 1972 with a determined display after Thiago Motta's early red card to stop Pep Guardiola's side.
2010-11, Inter: Quarterfinalists
The Serie A side were thrashed 7-3 on aggregate against Schalke thanks in no small part to a second-leg goal and assist from Raul.
2011-12, Barcelona: Semifinalists
Messi struck his penalty off the post before Fernando Torres rounded Victor Valdes to slot home in stoppage time and seal a remarkable 3-2 aggregate victory for 10-man Chelsea.
2012-13, Chelsea: Group stage
The Premier League club became the first holders to bow out at the group stage, finishing behind Juventus and Shakhtar Donetsk in Group E.
2013-14, Bayern Munich: Semifinalists
The Bundesliga giants were beaten emphatically at the Allianz Arena as Real Madrid reached the final for the first time in 12 years thanks to braces from Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo.
2014-15, Real Madrid: Semifinalists
Alvaro Morata returned to the Santiago Bernabeu and scored a vital away goal to end his former team's challenge as Juventus advanced to their first final since 2003.
2015-16, Barcelona: Quarterfinals
Luis Enrique's team were knocked out of contention as a double from Antoine Griezmann saw Atletico Madrid repeat their 2014 quarterfinal feat against the Blaugrana.
Jessica Lopez is an assistant editor for ESPN FC. Follow her on Twitter at @jzlatlopez.
