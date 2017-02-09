Udinese's Assane Gnoukouri diagnosed with heart condition

Previous
Leicester City
Derby County
3
1
AET
Game Details
Crotone
Juventus
0
2
FT
Game Details
Bologna
AC Milan
0
1
FT
Game Details
Alavés
Celta Vigo
1
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 0
Game Details
Borussia Dortmund
Hertha Berlin
(3) 1
(2) 1
FT-Pens
Game Details
Nice
St Etienne
1
0
FT
Game Details
Mexico
Iceland
3:06 AM UTC Feb 9, 2017
Game Details
Eighteen-year-old Assane Demoya Gnoukouri has not looked out of place in Inter's midfield.

Udinese's Gnoukouri has heart condition

Udinese Associated Press
Read
Juan Cuadrado celebrates his goal in Juventus' 1-0 defeat of Inter Milan on Sunday.

Serie A: Juve win Derby d'Italia; Milan fall

Italian Serie A Associated Press
Read
UdineseUdinese
AC MilanAC Milan
2
1
FT
Game Details
Fiorentina celebrate their defeat of Juventus on Sunday.

Serie A: Fiorentina dent Juve's title hopes

Italian Serie A ESPN staff
Read

Udinese vs Inter Milan-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-8th January, 2017

Udinese
Read

Udinese vs Inter Milan-Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-8th January, 2017

Udinese
Read
UdineseUdinese
InternazionaleInternazionale
1
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
SampdoriaSampdoria
UdineseUdinese
0
0
FT
Game Details
UdineseUdinese
CrotoneCrotone
2
0
FT
Game Details
Atalanta vs Udinese-Full Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-11th December 2016

Atalanta
Read

Atalanta vs Udinese-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-11th December 2016

Atalanta
Read
AtalantaAtalanta
UdineseUdinese
1
3
FT
Game Details
Di Natale wants to get back into football next summer

Udinese Ben Gladwell
Read
UdineseUdinese
BolognaBologna
1
0
FT
Game Details
CagliariCagliari
UdineseUdinese
2
1
FT
Game Details
Udinese vs Napoli-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-19th November 2016

Udinese
Read
UdineseUdinese
NapoliNapoli
1
2
FT
Game Details
GenoaGenoa
UdineseUdinese
1
1
FT
Game Details
UdineseUdinese
TorinoTorino
2
2
FT
Game Details
Palermo vs Udinese-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-28th October 2016

Udinese
Read
Udinese's Assane Gnoukouri diagnosed with heart condition

Eighteen-year-old Assane Demoya Gnoukouri has not looked out of place in Inter's midfield.
Assane Gnoukouri made his Serie A debut with Inter Milan.

UDINE, Italy -- Udinese youngster Assane Gnoukouri, who is on loan from Inter Milan, has been sidelined after being diagnosed with a heart condition.

Udinese said on Wednesday that tests performed in the past few days detected the condition and that the midfielder will not be able to resume sporting activity for the next three months.

The 20-year-old Gnoukouri joined the club at the end of last month and has yet to make his debut for Udinese.

Gnoukouri, an Ivory Coast Under-23 international, made his Serie A debut as an 18-year-old for Inter, under then coach Roberto Mancini.

