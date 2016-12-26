Tigres' Andre-Pierre Gignac doubtful for 2016 Apertura final second leg
Tigres have announced that striker Andre-Pierre Gignac is a doubt for the second leg of the 2016 Apertura final against Club America on Sunday.
Gignac, 31, scored in the 45th minute of Tigres' 1-1 draw at America but had to be stretchered off with 14 minutes remaining.
Tigres announced on their official Twitter account that the France international suffered a "grade-2 cervical sprain," leaving him doubtful for the second leg of the Liga MX final this weekend at Estadio Universitario.
Being without Gignac would be a setback for coach Ricardo Ferretti, with the forward having scored six times in the Liguilla.
