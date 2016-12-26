Tigres' Andre-Pierre Gignac doubtful for 2016 Apertura final second leg

Previous
Brisbane Roar
Western Sydney Wanderers
8:50 AM UTC
Game Details
Juventus
AC Milan
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Dundee
Heart of Midlothian
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
U.A.N.L
América
12:30 AM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 0
Game Details
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Manchester United
Sunderland
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Gignac doubtful for Apertura final second leg

U.A.N.L ESPN staff
Read
AméricaAmérica
U.A.N.LU.A.N.L
1
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Highlights
Peralta woe pen miss 161222

America may rue one-goal outing vs. Tigres

The Match Nayib Moran
Read

Who's favorite in the Liga MX final?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Who will win the Liga MX final? Vote!

Liga MX ESPN Staff
Read

Liga MX final: Who has the edge?

Mexican Liga MX
Read

Ferretti vs. La Volpe: Who has more to lose?

Liga MX Tom Marshall and Nayib Moran
Read

Tigres vs. America: What you need to know

Liga MX Tom Marshall
Read

Who has the edge in the Liga MX final?

Liga MX Nayib Moran
Read

Club America, Tigres' roads to Liga MX final

Liga MX Cesar Hernandez
Read

Lengthy wait curbs Liga MX final excitement

Liga MX Tom Marshall
Read
Andre-Pierre Gignac has been in fine form for Tigres during the liguilla, scoring five times in his past three starts.

Gignac, Tigres earn a trip to the Liguilla final

Liga MX Tom Marshall
Read
U.A.N.LU.A.N.L
LeónLeón
2
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 1
Game Details
Fearsome Andre-Pierre Gignac is back on prowl

Liga MX Rafael Ramos Villagrana
Read
Andre Gignac

Gignac hands Tigres Liguilla semifinal edge

Liga MX Tom Marshall
Read
LeónLeón
U.A.N.LU.A.N.L
0
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Who will advance to the Liga MX final?

Mexican Liga MX
Read

Gignac turned to hypnotist to end drought

U.A.N.L Tom Marshall
Read
U.A.N.LU.A.N.L
Pumas UNAMPumas UNAM
5
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 7 - 2
Game Details
Pumas UNAMPumas UNAM
U.A.N.LU.A.N.L
2
2
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Tigres' Andre-Pierre Gignac doubtful for 2016 Apertura final second leg

Andre-Pierre Gignac opened the scoring in the Liga MX final first leg.

Tigres have announced that striker Andre-Pierre Gignac is a doubt for the second leg of the 2016 Apertura final against Club America on Sunday.

Gignac, 31, scored in the 45th minute of Tigres' 1-1 draw at America but had to be stretchered off with 14 minutes remaining.

Tigres announced on their official Twitter account that the France international suffered a "grade-2 cervical sprain," leaving him doubtful for the second leg of the Liga MX final this weekend at Estadio Universitario.

Being without Gignac would be a setback for coach Ricardo Ferretti, with the forward having scored six times in the Liguilla.

Comments

