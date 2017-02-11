Official Mascot unveiled for FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017

Kheleo: The official mascot of the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017.

A clouded leopard called Kheleo was unveiled as the official mascot of the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday.

The clouded leopard is a vulnerable wild cat whose habitat extends from the Himalayan foothills to mainland Southeast Asia.

The U-17 WC will be the first FIFA tournament to be hosted by India, and will be played from October 6- 28, 2017.

India's Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Vijay Goel, and the chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Praful Patel attended the ceremony.

"Kheleo is young, vibrant, enthusiastic and a perfect representation of our country. He will help us to involve kids with football in a fun way," Goel said.

"As the face of the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017, Kheleo will be going across the country to promote the tournament and to inspire kids and adults alike," Patel added.