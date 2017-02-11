Previous
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 3/10  Draw: 19/4  Away: 17/2 
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 9/2  Draw: 3/1  Away: 8/13 
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 13/8 
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC
Home: 11/10  Draw: 11/5  Away: 14/5 
Sheffield Wednesday
Birmingham City
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 17/20  Draw: 13/5  Away: 15/4 
Tijuana
Necaxa
3:00 AM UTC Feb 11, 2017
Adelaide United
Perth Glory
ESPN3 9:50 AM UTC
By ESPN staff
Official Mascot unveiled for FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017

Kheleo: The official mascot of the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017
Kheleo: The official mascot of the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017.

A clouded leopard called Kheleo was unveiled as the official mascot of the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday.

The clouded leopard is a vulnerable wild cat whose habitat extends from the Himalayan foothills to mainland Southeast Asia.

The U-17 WC will be the first FIFA tournament to be hosted by India, and will be played from October 6- 28, 2017.

India's Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Vijay Goel, and the chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Praful Patel attended the ceremony.

"Kheleo is young, vibrant, enthusiastic and a perfect representation of our country. He will help us to involve kids with football in a fun way," Goel said.

"As the face of the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017, Kheleo will be going across the country to promote the tournament and to inspire kids and adults alike," Patel added.

Comments

