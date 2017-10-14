Previous
Everton
Arsenal
2
5
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool
4
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Celta Vigo
Atletico Madrid
0
1
FT
Game Details
Real Madrid
Eibar
3
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Udinese
Juventus
2
6
FT
Game Details
Highlights
San Jose Earthquakes
Minnesota United FC
3
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
FC Dallas
LA Galaxy
5
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Real Salt Lake
Sporting Kansas City
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Now Playing

Germany U17s 1 - 2 Brazil U17s: Brazil through to semis

U-17 World Cup

Related Videos

Germany U17s 1-2 Brazil U17s: Brazil's dramatic comeback

U-17 World Cup
Spain U17s 3-0 Iran U17s: Spain cruise to the semis

U-17 World Cup
Kolkata gets ready for the biggest clash of the U17 World Cup

U-17 World Cup
Spain U17s 3-1 Iran U17s: Spain too strong for Iran

U-17 World Cup
John Helm attempts naming 92 English clubs in 26 seconds

India
United States U17s 1 - 4 England U17s: England through to semi-finals

India
USA U17s 1-4 England U17s: Brewster's brilliance

U-17 World Cup
Mali U17s 2-1 Ghana U17s: Mali enter semi-finals

U-17 World Cup
Sen: A match with a profile of a big-event final

U-17 World Cup
Mali U17s 2-1 Ghana U17s: Mali edge Ghana in tight game

U-17 World Cup
Helm: Singh epitomized India's World Cup

U-17 World Cup
Sen: A match with the profile of a big event final

U-17 World Cup
Five standouts from the U-17 World Cup

U-17 World Cup
Ghana U17s 2-0 Niger U17s: Ghana enter quarterfinals

U-17 World Cup
Brazil U17s 3-0 Honduras U17s: Brazil march to the quarterfinals

U-17 World Cup
Ghana defeat Niger in style to reach U-17 quaterfinals

U-17 World Cup
France U17s 1 - 2 Spain U17s: Abel Ruiz's 90th minute penalty takes Spain through to quarterfinals

U-17 World Cup
Mali U17s 5 - 1 Iraq U17s: Mali crush Iraq to enter quarterfinals

U-17 World Cup
England U17s 0 - 0 Japan U17s: England win 5-3 on penalties

India
Iran U17s 2 - 1 Mexico U17s: Iran through to quarterfinals

India
Mali U17s 5-1 Iraq U17s: Mali cruise into quarters

U-17 World Cup
Paraguay U17s 0 - 5 USA U17s: USA storm into quarterfinals

U-17 World Cup
Colombia U17s 0-4 Germany U17s: Germany enter quarterfinals

U-17 World Cup
WATCH: Tim Weah scores stunner for U.S. U-17s

U-17 World Cup
WATCH: Highs and lows from the FIFA U17 group stage

U-17 World Cup
England U17s 4 - 0 Iraq U17s: Unbeaten England top Group E

India
Mexico U17 0 - 0 Chile U17 Highlights

India
France U17s 5-1 Honduras U17s: France top Group E unbeaten

U-17 World Cup
Japan U17s 1-1 New Caledonia U17s: New Caledonia bow out on a high

U-17 World Cup
Niger U17s 0-2 Brazil U17s: Niger out with defeat

U-17 World Cup
Costa Rica U17s 0-3 Iran U17s: Iran Top Group C

U-17 World Cup
