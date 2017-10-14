ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Everton
Arsenal
2
5
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool
4
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Celta Vigo
Atletico Madrid
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Real Madrid
Eibar
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Udinese
Juventus
2
6
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
San Jose Earthquakes
Minnesota United FC
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
FC Dallas
LA Galaxy
5
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Real Salt Lake
Sporting Kansas City
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Next
Videos
Latest
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
ESPN FC TV
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
Now Playing
Germany U17s 1 - 2 Brazil U17s: Brazil through to semis
U-17 World Cup
about an hour ago
Related Videos
Germany U17s 1-2 Brazil U17s: Brazil's dramatic comeback
U-17 World Cup
14 hours ago
Read
Spain U17s 3-0 Iran U17s: Spain cruise to the semis
U-17 World Cup
14 hours ago
Read
Kolkata gets ready for the biggest clash of the U17 World Cup
U-17 World Cup
16 hours ago
Read
Spain U17s 3-1 Iran U17s: Spain too strong for Iran
U-17 World Cup
17 hours ago
Read
John Helm attempts naming 92 English clubs in 26 seconds
India
1 day ago
Read
United States U17s 1 - 4 England U17s: England through to semi-finals
India
1 day ago
Read
USA U17s 1-4 England U17s: Brewster's brilliance
U-17 World Cup
1 day ago
Read
Mali U17s 2-1 Ghana U17s: Mali enter semi-finals
U-17 World Cup
1 day ago
Read
Sen: A match with a profile of a big-event final
U-17 World Cup
1 day ago
Read
Mali U17s 2-1 Ghana U17s: Mali edge Ghana in tight game
U-17 World Cup
1 day ago
Read
Helm: Singh epitomized India's World Cup
U-17 World Cup
1 day ago
Read
Sen: A match with the profile of a big event final
U-17 World Cup
1 day ago
Read
Five standouts from the U-17 World Cup
U-17 World Cup
1 day ago
Read
Ghana U17s 2-0 Niger U17s: Ghana enter quarterfinals
U-17 World Cup
3 days ago
Read
Brazil U17s 3-0 Honduras U17s: Brazil march to the quarterfinals
U-17 World Cup
3 days ago
Read
Ghana defeat Niger in style to reach U-17 quaterfinals
U-17 World Cup
4 days ago
Read
France U17s 1 - 2 Spain U17s: Abel Ruiz's 90th minute penalty takes Spain through to quarterfinals
U-17 World Cup
5 days ago
Read
Mali U17s 5 - 1 Iraq U17s: Mali crush Iraq to enter quarterfinals
U-17 World Cup
5 days ago
Read
England U17s 0 - 0 Japan U17s: England win 5-3 on penalties
India
5 days ago
Read
Iran U17s 2 - 1 Mexico U17s: Iran through to quarterfinals
India
5 days ago
Read
Mali U17s 5-1 Iraq U17s: Mali cruise into quarters
U-17 World Cup
5 days ago
Read
Paraguay U17s 0 - 5 USA U17s: USA storm into quarterfinals
U-17 World Cup
6 days ago
Read
Colombia U17s 0-4 Germany U17s: Germany enter quarterfinals
U-17 World Cup
6 days ago
Read
WATCH: Tim Weah scores stunner for U.S. U-17s
U-17 World Cup
6 days ago
Read
WATCH: Highs and lows from the FIFA U17 group stage
U-17 World Cup
7 days ago
Read
England U17s 4 - 0 Iraq U17s: Unbeaten England top Group E
India
Oct 14, 2017
Read
Mexico U17 0 - 0 Chile U17 Highlights
India
Oct 14, 2017
Read
France U17s 5-1 Honduras U17s: France top Group E unbeaten
U-17 World Cup
Oct 14, 2017
Read
Japan U17s 1-1 New Caledonia U17s: New Caledonia bow out on a high
U-17 World Cup
Oct 14, 2017
Read
Niger U17s 0-2 Brazil U17s: Niger out with defeat
U-17 World Cup
Oct 13, 2017
Read
Costa Rica U17s 0-3 Iran U17s: Iran Top Group C
U-17 World Cup
Oct 13, 2017
Read