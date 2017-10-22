ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Chelsea
Watford
4
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Huddersfield Town
Manchester United
0
0
LIVE
24'
Game Details
Home: 8/1
Draw: 11/4
Away: 4/9
Odds from bet365
bet365
Manchester City
Burnley
0
0
LIVE
23'
Game Details
Home: 1/8
Draw: 13/2
Away: 20/1
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Eintracht Frankfurt
Borussia Dortmund
0
1
LIVE
HT
Game Details
Home: 10/1
Draw: 15/4
Away: 3/10
Odds from bet365
bet365
Hamburg SV
Bayern Munich
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 14/1
Draw: 13/2
Away: 2/11
Odds from bet365
bet365
Barcelona
Málaga
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/20
Draw: 14/1
Away: 33/1
Odds from bet365
bet365
United States U17
England U17
2:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
AS Monaco
Caen
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/11
Draw: 4/1
Away: 13/2
Odds from bet365
bet365
Napoli
Internazionale
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/20
Draw: 15/4
Away: 11/2
Odds from bet365
bet365
U.A.N.L
Toluca
ESPN3
12:00 AM UTC
Oct 22, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
América
Necaxa
2:00 AM UTC
Oct 22, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Next
Videos
Latest
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
ESPN FC TV
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
Now Playing
Mali U17s 2-1 Ghana U17s: Mali edge Ghana in tight game
U-17 World Cup
about an hour ago
Related Videos
Sen: A match with a profile of a big-event final
U-17 World Cup
about an hour ago
Read
Helm: Singh epitomized India's World Cup
U-17 World Cup
about an hour ago
Read
Sen: A match with the profile of a big event final
U-17 World Cup
2 hours ago
Read
Five standouts from the U-17 World Cup
U-17 World Cup
3 hours ago
Read
Ghana U17s 2-0 Niger U17s: Ghana enter quarterfinals
U-17 World Cup
2 days ago
Read
Brazil U17s 3-0 Honduras U17s: Brazil march to the quarterfinals
U-17 World Cup
2 days ago
Read
Ghana defeat Niger in style to reach U-17 quaterfinals
U-17 World Cup
2 days ago
Read
France U17s 1 - 2 Spain U17s: Abel Ruiz's 90th minute penalty takes Spain through to quarterfinals
U-17 World Cup
3 days ago
Read
Mali U17s 5 - 1 Iraq U17s: Mali crush Iraq to enter quarterfinals
U-17 World Cup
3 days ago
Read
England U17s 0 - 0 Japan U17s: England win 5-3 on penalties
India
3 days ago
Read
Iran U17s 2 - 1 Mexico U17s: Iran through to quarterfinals
India
3 days ago
Read
Mali U17s 5-1 Iraq U17s: Mali cruise into quarters
U-17 World Cup
3 days ago
Read
Paraguay U17s 0 - 5 USA U17s: USA storm into quarterfinals
U-17 World Cup
4 days ago
Read
Colombia U17s 0-4 Germany U17s: Germany enter quarterfinals
U-17 World Cup
4 days ago
Read
WATCH: Tim Weah scores stunner for U.S. U-17s
U-17 World Cup
4 days ago
Read
WATCH: Highs and lows from the FIFA U17 group stage
U-17 World Cup
5 days ago
Read
England U17s 4 - 0 Iraq U17s: Unbeaten England top Group E
India
6 days ago
Read
Mexico U17 0 - 0 Chile U17 Highlights
India
6 days ago
Read
France U17s 5-1 Honduras U17s: France top Group E unbeaten
U-17 World Cup
6 days ago
Read
Japan U17s 1-1 New Caledonia U17s: New Caledonia bow out on a high
U-17 World Cup
6 days ago
Read
Niger U17s 0-2 Brazil U17s: Niger out with defeat
U-17 World Cup
7 days ago
Read
Costa Rica U17s 0-3 Iran U17s: Iran Top Group C
U-17 World Cup
7 days ago
Read
Guinea U17s 1-3 Germany U17s: Germany enter round of 16
U-17 World Cup
7 days ago
Read
Guinea U17s 1-3 Germany U17s: Mistakes end Guinea's hopes
U-17 World Cup
Oct 13, 2017
Read
Sen: Guinea against Germany promises to be a cracker
U-17 World Cup
Oct 12, 2017
Read
Ghana U17s 4-0 India U17s: Ayiah double seals last 16 spot
U-17 World Cup
Oct 12, 2017
Read
Mali U17s 3-1 New Zealand U17s: Mali advance to last 16
U-17 World Cup
Oct 12, 2017
Read
Iraq U17 3 - 0 Chile U17 Goals
U-17 World Cup
Oct 11, 2017
Read
Honduras U17 5 - 0 New Caledonia Goals
U-17 World Cup
Oct 11, 2017
Read
Turkey vs Mali
U-17 World Cup
Oct 11, 2017
Read
Fode Konate seals all three points ...
U-17 World Cup
Oct 11, 2017
Read