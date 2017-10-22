Previous
Chelsea
Watford
4
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Huddersfield Town
Manchester United
0
0
LIVE 24'
Game Details
Manchester City
Burnley
0
0
LIVE 23'
Game Details
Highlights
Eintracht Frankfurt
Borussia Dortmund
0
1
LIVE HT
Game Details
Hamburg SV
Bayern Munich
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Barcelona
Málaga
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
United States U17
England U17
2:30 PM UTC
Game Details
AS Monaco
Caen
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Napoli
Internazionale
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
U.A.N.L
Toluca
ESPN3 12:00 AM UTC Oct 22, 2017
Game Details
América
Necaxa
2:00 AM UTC Oct 22, 2017
Game Details
Mali U17s 2-1 Ghana U17s: Mali edge Ghana in tight game

U-17 World Cup

Sen: A match with a profile of a big-event final

U-17 World Cup
Helm: Singh epitomized India's World Cup

U-17 World Cup
Sen: A match with the profile of a big event final

U-17 World Cup
Five standouts from the U-17 World Cup

U-17 World Cup
Ghana U17s 2-0 Niger U17s: Ghana enter quarterfinals

U-17 World Cup
Brazil U17s 3-0 Honduras U17s: Brazil march to the quarterfinals

U-17 World Cup
Ghana defeat Niger in style to reach U-17 quaterfinals

U-17 World Cup
France U17s 1 - 2 Spain U17s: Abel Ruiz's 90th minute penalty takes Spain through to quarterfinals

U-17 World Cup
Mali U17s 5 - 1 Iraq U17s: Mali crush Iraq to enter quarterfinals

U-17 World Cup
England U17s 0 - 0 Japan U17s: England win 5-3 on penalties

India
Iran U17s 2 - 1 Mexico U17s: Iran through to quarterfinals

India
Mali U17s 5-1 Iraq U17s: Mali cruise into quarters

U-17 World Cup
Paraguay U17s 0 - 5 USA U17s: USA storm into quarterfinals

U-17 World Cup
Colombia U17s 0-4 Germany U17s: Germany enter quarterfinals

U-17 World Cup
WATCH: Tim Weah scores stunner for U.S. U-17s

U-17 World Cup
WATCH: Highs and lows from the FIFA U17 group stage

U-17 World Cup
England U17s 4 - 0 Iraq U17s: Unbeaten England top Group E

India
Mexico U17 0 - 0 Chile U17 Highlights

India
France U17s 5-1 Honduras U17s: France top Group E unbeaten

U-17 World Cup
Japan U17s 1-1 New Caledonia U17s: New Caledonia bow out on a high

U-17 World Cup
Niger U17s 0-2 Brazil U17s: Niger out with defeat

U-17 World Cup
Costa Rica U17s 0-3 Iran U17s: Iran Top Group C

U-17 World Cup
Guinea U17s 1-3 Germany U17s: Germany enter round of 16

U-17 World Cup
Guinea U17s 1-3 Germany U17s: Mistakes end Guinea's hopes

U-17 World Cup
Sen: Guinea against Germany promises to be a cracker

U-17 World Cup
Ghana U17s 4-0 India U17s: Ayiah double seals last 16 spot

U-17 World Cup
Mali U17s 3-1 New Zealand U17s: Mali advance to last 16

U-17 World Cup
Iraq U17 3 - 0 Chile U17 Goals

U-17 World Cup
Honduras U17 5 - 0 New Caledonia Goals

U-17 World Cup
Turkey vs Mali

U-17 World Cup
Fode Konate seals all three points ...

U-17 World Cup
