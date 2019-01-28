Player accused of wounding four with 'sharp object' in Turkish third-tier game

Previous
Borussia Dortmund
Tottenham Hotspur
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
Real Madrid
Ajax Amsterdam
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Pakistan played their first match in over three years

Player accused of wounding 4 with 'sharp object'

Turkish Super Lig Associated Press
Turkish player accused of razor blade attack

Turkish Super Lig
Fenerbahce loan Mexico's Reyes to Leganes

Spanish Primera División ESPN
Chelsea's Victor Moses in action

Moses joins Fenerbahce on 18-month loan

Transfers Liam Twomey
Fulham sign former Liverpool winger Babel

English Premier League Reuters
Liverpool face Prem rivals for 'Turkish Messi'

Transfers Eren Sarigul
'Sick' player skips key game, goes to Maldives

Galatasaray Eren Sarigul
Pepe joined Besiktas as a free agent in 2017 after 10 years at Real Madrid

Pepe gifts staff cash after Besiktas exit - sources

Transfers Eren Sarigul
Fenerbahce slumped to defeat at Akhisarspor.

Fener boss scraps players' flights after loss - source

Fenerbahce Eren Sarigul
Liverpool's Divock Origi during a preseason friendly against Blackburn Rovers.

Galatasary loan bid for Origi turned down - source

Transfers Eren Sarigul
Kasimpasa striker Mbaye Diagne, centre, battles for the ball during a Turkish Super Lig match.

Wolves in talks for Kasimpasa's Diagne - sources

Turkish Super Lig Eren Sarigul
Liverpool's Divock Origi during a preseason training session.

Origi wanted by Galatasaray on loan - sources

Transfers Eren Sarigul
Xherdan Shaqiri has a tough task trying to displace Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane at Liverpool

Transfer Rater: Shaqiri to Galatasaray, Fekir to Chelsea

Football Whispers Adam Newson, Football Whispers
Guti has won all sorts of silverware as the boss of various Madrid youth teams.

Besiktas would not block Madrid move for Guti

Real Madrid Adriana Garcia
Besiktas' Loris Karius ahead of the Turkish Super Lig game against Bursaspor.

Karius in danger of losing Besiktas spot - reports

Besiktas Eren Sarigul
Arda Turan is on loan at Istanbul Basaksehir from Barcelona.

Turan questioned over fight with pop star

Turkish Super Lig Reuters
Besiktas' Loris Karius

Liverpool never told me to leave - Karius

Transfers ESPN
Marco Fabian wants to fight for his place at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Mexico's Fabian: Money behind botched move

Transfers ESPN
Besiktas' Loris Karius ahead of the Turkish Super Lig game against Bursaspor.

Karius concedes late equaliser in Besiktas debut

Besiktas ESPN
Mexico's Marco Fabian during the World Cup game against Sweden.

Fabian's failed transfer a 'disgrace' - chief

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
By Associated Press
Player accused of wounding four with 'sharp object' in Turkish third-tier game

A player in Turkey has been accused of attacking several opposition players with a razor blade in a third division match on Sunday.

Turkey's state-run news agency says prosecutors have launched an investigation into a footballer who is accused of injuring four other players with a "sharp object" during a third-tier game in southeastern Turkey.

Anadolu Agency said four members of Sakaryaspor's team accused midfielder Mansur Calar of home team Amed SFK of wounding them on Saturday during a match in the mostly Kurdish populated city of Diyarbakir.

A court imposed a travel ban on Calar pending the outcome of the investigation.

Amed SFK has denied the allegations, accusing the rival team players of aiming to cause "tensions and enmity."

Amed SFK, whose fanbase is largely Kurdish, frequently faces hostility in away games, especially in regions where Turkish nationalist sentiments run high.

