Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC
Sheffield Wednesday
Birmingham City
7:45 PM UTC
Tijuana
Necaxa
3:00 AM UTC Feb 11, 2017
Adelaide United
Perth Glory
0
5
FT
 By Eren Sarigul
Share
Tweet
   

Fenerbahce stoke Besiktas rivalry with controversial Robin van Persie T-shirt

Robin van Persie celebrated his winner against Besiktas in front of former Arsenal teammate Oguzhan Ozyakup.

Fenerbahce stoked the flames of their rivalry with Besiktas by releasing a controversial T-shirt of their striker Robin van Persie just days after winning a fiery Istanbul derby 1-0 at the Vodafone Arena.

Tensions between the two clubs were already high following the game in the Turkish Cup that saw Fenerbahce eliminate Besiktas from the round of 16.

Van Persie, 33, was involved in a particularly controversial incident in the game when Besiktas defender Dusko Tosic was sent off after squaring up to the former Manchester United and Arsenal striker, who appeared to throw himself theatrically to the ground.

Tosic's wife, Jelena Karleusa, subsequently posted on Twitter, calling Van Persie a "stupid mother---er" and adding: "Brake [sic] a leg a--hole!" She later deleted the tweet at her husband's request.

Van Persie was also involved in an exchange with his former Arsenal teammate Oguzhan Ozyakup.

The Netherlands striker was quoted as telling the Hurriyet newspaper that Ozyakup had insulted him during the match, saying: "Oguzhan told me to retire and go play in a team for old people. This annoyed me."

Van Persie then scored the winning goal and celebrated by sliding on his knees in front of Ozyakup, and said: "I taught him a lesson after the goal."

Ozyakup said after the match: "I was very good friends with a certain player on the field. That changed today.

"Sometimes you see the real face of a footballer on the field."

Fenerbahce, though, announced on Friday that they will sell an official club T-shirt depicting Van Persie's controversial celebration.

Tosic's wife then posted another tweet that featured a T-shirt depicting the sending-off incident, although the graphic appears to show Van Persie falling after being struck in the mocked-up image.

Tosic was given a three-match ban following the red card, while Besiktas face a one-match stadium ban and head coach Senol Gunes will serve a two match touchline ban.

Gunes appeared to strangle Fenerbahce defender Simon Kjaer at half-time before both sides headed to the tunnel, where a brawl broke out. Van Persie caused yet more controversy by wagging his tongue at the Besiktas fans, and he was later filmed abusing the supporters.

This is not the first time Fenerbahce have responded to a current event by printing a new T-shirt, having released one with Moussa Sow's name written upside down following an overhead kick. 

Eren Sarigul covers Turkish football for ESPN and Turkish-football.com. Follow him on Twitter: @ErenvanBasten.

