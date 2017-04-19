Previous
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Leicester City
Atletico Madrid
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Metz
Paris Saint-Germain
4:30 PM UTC
Bolton Wanderers
Bury
7:00 PM UTC
Lanús
Zulia
12:00 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Sporting Cristal
The Strongest
12:45 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Chapecoense AF
Nacional
12:45 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
 By Stephan Uersfeld
Share
Tweet
   

Sought-after Julian Nagelsmann says he is staying as Hoffenheim boss

Julian Nagelsmann has been linked with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann has told ZDF TV he will stay at the club.

Nagelsmann saw his side beat Borussia Monchengladbach 5-3 on Saturday and remain on course to qualify for European football for the first time.

The 29-year-old has transformed Hoffenheim's fortunes since taking charge of a side deep into the relegation zone in February 2016.

Having saved them from the drop, he is now on course for a top-four finish in his first full season.

Nagelsmann, the youngest coach in the division, is under contract until 2019 but has already been linked with both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

But he said: "I will still be the Hoffenheim coach next year.

"I know that things can look different in difficult times. Then, they can go [in the other direction] just as fast."

Niklas Sule and captain Sebastian Rudy will leave for Bayern in the summer, and Nagelsmann said: "Losing players of such quality means we need to go shopping." 

Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.

