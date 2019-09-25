Previous
Racing Genk
Napoli
9:55 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Slavia Prague
Borussia Dortmund
9:55 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Liverpool
FC Salzburg
12:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Barcelona
Internazionale
12:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
RB Leipzig
Lyon
12:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Zenit St Petersburg
Benfica
12:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Lille
Chelsea
12:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Valencia
Ajax Amsterdam
12:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Inside Tottenham's collapse: Tensions grow as players question Pochettino's tactics

Tottenham Hotspur Julien Laurens
Read
The scoreboard is seen during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Muenchen

Toe Poke Daily: Tottenham 2-7 Bayern isn't the biggest Champions League defeat ever, or even the most goals

Toe Poke Daily Chris Wright
Read

Vertonghen 'embarrassed and ashamed' of Spurs defeat

UEFA Champions League
Read

Just how good is Bayern's Serge Gnabry?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Poch on Bayern rout: Spurs 'must stay together'

Tottenham Hotspur ESPN
Read

Spurs are in a tailspin Pochettino may not be able to pull out of

UEFA Champions League Mark Ogden
Read

Why Pochettino can't escape blame after Spurs' 7-2 loss

ESPN FC TV
Read

Spurs defence crumbles in capitulation vs. Bayern

Tottenham Hotspur James Capps
Read
Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur
Bayern MunichBayern Munich
2
7
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Have Spurs taken a gamble with players' contracts?

English Premier League
Read
Hugo Lloris

After rebuilding the stadium, Spurs now need to rebuild the squad

English Premier League Nick Miller
Read

10-man Tottenham survive Lloris howler

English Premier League
Read

Did Lloris' 2nd-half saves make up for his howler?

English Premier League
Read
Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur
SouthamptonSouthampton
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Is Tottenham's Pochettino on the hot seat?

English Premier League
Read

Just how bad are Tottenham? Arsenal will test Man United's defence

English Premier League Nick Miller
Read

Pochettino admits Spurs must accept criticism

English Premier League
Read
Mauricio Pochettino, Tottenham

Pochettino: Tottenham 'deserve to be criticised'

Tottenham Hotspur Reuters
Read
Man United manager Jose Mourinho and Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino seem to get very different treatment.

Is Tottenham boss Pochettino turning into miserable Mourinho?

English Premier League Mark Ogden
Read

Harry Kane: Excuses aren't there for Tottenham anymore

Tottenham Hotspur Reuters
Read
By Julien Laurens
Share
Tweet
   

Inside Tottenham's collapse: Tensions grow as players question Pochettino's tactics

LONDON -- One by one, the Tottenham players left their brand-new stadium late on Tuesday night after the embarrassment of their 7-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Groggy and shocked by what had happened to them a few hours earlier, they had stayed in the dressing room for a long time after the final whistle, sitting in quiet contemplation, not really realising what had hit them.

Never in Tottenham's long history had the club conceded seven goals at home in any competition. Bayern taught them a lesson; the Germans were not only more clinical, but also more organised. On the other hand, Spurs were a mess, and once again the flaws that they have been showing since the start of the season appeared. But what went wrong?

Sources have told ESPN FC that tension are high between senior players in the squad, which has been together for about five years. For some of them, there was only one place to go after reaching the Champions League final last season: down. Others wanted out. Christian Eriksen, for example, failed to orchestrate a move out of the club, while other players have expressed frustration behind the scenes that Spurs didn't sign enough players this summer, with only Tanguy Ndombele, Ryan Sessegnon and Giovanni Lo Celso arriving in North London. Sessegnon has been injured since joining, while Lo Celso has played just 44 minutes in all competitions so far.

The transfer market has created problems between manager Mauricio Pochettino and chairman Daniel Levy and the board. The manager angrily reminded everyone, once more, at the end of July, that he was not in charge of transfer dealings and that he was not a manager as such but more of a head coach.

The players are also questioning their manager's tactics, adding to the tensions. 

- Ogden: Tottenham in a tailspin Poch can't get out of
- Player ratings: Spurs defence crumbles vs. Bayern
- Champions League group stage: All you need to know
- ESPN Champions League fantasy: Sign up now!

Sources have told ESPN FC that some senior players are not happy with the tactical systems, starting with the diamond midfield 4-3-1-2, recently used by Pochettino. It enables Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane to play together up front but the midfield is more exposed, as are the flanks, and Spurs have only kept two clean sheets this season (against Crystal Palace and Colchester) in 10 matches in all competitions.

Then there is the flat 4-4-2, also used this season, which left Tottenham too weak in central midfield, as we saw against Arsenal. Against Bayern, Pochettino started with a 4-3-1-2 and then moved to a 4-4-2 after 30 minutes when his team started to struggle. Neither worked. "We get tired too quickly physically when we play with a diamond midfield," Moussa Sissoko admitted on French TV channel RMC Sport on Tuesday night.

The players also don't understand why Pochettino has told them to dial back the pressing, a tactic that was a success last season.  

Some of the manager's team selections have not paid off. Dele Alli was picked ahead of Christian Eriksen against Bayern, and also against Olympiakos, but was poor in both encounters. The decision to leave Son on the bench for 73 minutes against the Greeks was also hard to understand.

But not everything so far this season is Pochettino's fault.

The players have to take some of the blame, and Sissoko lamented after Tuesday's disaster: "We gave up too quickly tonight." But are the tensions in the squad adversely affecting the team on the pitch? 

A troubling pattern has emerged this season: the players tend to drop their concentration on either side of half-time. Against Bayern, Spurs conceded a goal in the 45th minute, and then in the 53rd and 55th minutes. At Arsenal in the Premier League, they went 2-0 up but were caught out by Alexandre Lacazette's goal just before the break and allowed their bitter rivals to snatch a 2-2 draw. Then, two weeks ago, they were up 2-0 against Olympiakos before the Greeks scored in the 44th and 54th minutes to equalise.

Now Pochettino is under even more pressure to find the answers to his team's problems. The players have one more game, away at Brighton on Saturday, before the international break, to put things right. But the battering by Bayern Munich, and its consequences both on and off the pitch, could have a big impact on an already difficult season.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.