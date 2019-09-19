Previous
Torino
AC Milan
12:00 PM UTC
Game Details
(4) 0
(3) 0
FT-Pens
Colchester United wins 4-3 on Penalty Kicks.
Leicester CityLeicester City
Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur
2
1
FT
Kane: Excuses aren't there for Spurs anymore

Julien Laurens believes Tottenham Hotspur's shock loss to Colchester United in the Carabao Cup is symptomatic of the side's poor form this season.
Shaka Hislop thinks Colchester United's Jeavani Brown should feel very lucky his side beat Tottenham on penalties, in spite of his abysmal Panenka attempt.
Colchester United's Tom Lapslie describes the feeling of scoring the winning penalty that took down Tottenham in the Carabao Cup.

Tottenham Hotspur's players must take responsibility to overcome a disappointing start to the season and must not use inexperience as an excuse anymore, Harry Kane has said.

Spurs, runners-up to Liverpool in the Champions League last season, crashed out of the League Cup after a 4-3 shootout defeat by fourth-tier side Colchester United.

It followed a 2-1 Premier League defeat at Leicester City on Saturday that left Tottenham with two victories from six league games, and last week's 2-2 draw against Olympiakos in their opening Champions League match in Athens.

- Miller: VAR shortcomings laid bare in Tottenham's defeat
- Spurs Player Ratings: Kane's wonder goal, 7/10 display not enough

"We're not inexperienced anymore, we're not young anymore, the excuses aren't there for us anymore. It's down to us players to take responsibility," Kane told Sky Sports ahead of Spurs' league clash with Southampton on Saturday.

"I'd say it's been disappointing. I don't think there's any hiding behind that. To only win two games ... isn't the standards that we've set in previous years.

"We've put ourselves in good positions this season. We just haven't managed to see the game out or find a way to win like we have in previous years."

Tottenham sits 10 points behind early pace-setters Liverpool, but Kane refused to rule the north London side out of the race for the league title.

Harry Kane has challenged his Tottenham teammates to take responsibility to overcome a disappointing start to the season.

"If this was January or February people would be saying there's no chance of us winning it...it's not the ideal start, but stranger things have happened," he added.

"Obviously the two draws at Manchester City and Arsenal are not terrible results, but being 2-0 up at Arsenal and drawing does feel like a terrible result.

"There are plenty of games to turn that around, starting with the game on Saturday."

