Pochettino: Tottenham squad 'not the best'

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino admitted his team 'need to improve' after his team let a two goal lead slip in their 2-2 UCL draw at Olympiakos.

Stewart Robson criticised Tottenham's performance vs. Olympiacos, but Craig Burley says it's an overreaction relative to expectations.

Steve Nicol says Tottenham's performance against Olympiacos proves they haven't put their early-season struggles behind them.

After Tottenham's surprise runners-up finish in last season's Champions League, Steve Nicol questions Spurs' ability to make another run in 2019-20.

After Watford parted ways with Javi Garcia, the FC crew assess the chances that Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino could leave his post this season.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has said his squad is the not the best he has managed during his time at the club.

Spurs have endured a disappointing start to the campaign, including letting a two-goal lead slip to draw in their Champions League opener against Olympiakos.

- ESPN Premier League fantasy: Sign up now!

- VAR in the Premier League: Ultimate guide

- When does the transfer window reopen?

- Premier League winter break: All you need to know

"We will see at the end of the season," he said. "At the moment I don't believe this is the best squad.

"We will see if we can repeat, or if we win some trophy maybe we can talk about this being the best squad."

Pochettino has steered Spurs to four consecutive top-four finishes -- including last season's Champions League final -- but has cut a frustrated figure since preseason.

Pochettino was irritated about the club's transfer policy and said his side "didn't respect the plan" against Olympiakos in midweek.

Spurs once again let a lead slip when they lost 2-1 to Leicester City on Saturday but Pochettino has urged his players to perform when called upon.

"England is a very competitive country," he added. "I'm lucky to have the possibility to play in four competitions, so all need to be ready to play now and is going to have the possibility to play and they need to show their quality."