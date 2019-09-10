Previous
Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur
2
1
FT
Burnley
Norwich City
2
0
FT
Everton
Sheffield United
0
2
FT
Manchester City
Watford
8
0
FT
Newcastle United
Brighton & Hove Albion
0
0
FT
VAR overshadows Leicester's comeback over Tottenham

English Premier League
Harry Kane looks on during Tottenham's Premier League loss to Leicester City.

Harry Kane's wonder goal, 7/10 performance not enough for Spurs at Leicester

Tottenham Hotspur James Capps
Pochettino: Tottenham squad 'not the best'

Tottenham Hotspur ESPN
Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino said that he believes that the transfer window should stay open for longer amid Real Madrid's interest in midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Pressure grows on Tottenham, while Abraham faces his biggest test yet

English Premier League Nick Miller
Tottenham criticism 'out of line' with expectations

ESPN FC TV
Ex-Man United, Tottenham striker Berbatov retires

Manchester United Reuters
Pochettino admits Tottenham 'need to improve'

UEFA Champions League
How concerned should Spurs be over UCL performance?

UEFA Champions League
Tottenham players react after giving up a two-goal lead to draw with Olympiakos in the Champions League.

Poch slams Spurs: 'We didn't respect the plan'

Tottenham Hotspur Reuters
Why Tottenham should prioritise the Prem over UCL

UEFA Champions League
Tottenham's Lloris open to playing in MLS

Transfers ESPN
Norwich's blueprint for beating Man City, Liverpool become the hunted

English Premier League Nick Miller
Son on song as Spurs thump Crystal Palace

Premier League Highlights
Giovani Lo Celso, Tottenham

Tottenham lose Lo Celso for two months to injury

Tottenham Hotspur Reuters
FC pundits split on Harry Kane's diving defence

ESPN FC TV
Mauricio Pochettino and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer shake hands before Tottenham's clash with Manchester United

Solskjaer, Pochettino among Premier League managers feeling most pressure

English Premier League Mark Ogden
Harry Kane applauds supporters following England's Euro 2020 qualifying win over Bulgaria.

Spurs' Kane: I've never dived in my career

English Premier League ESPN
Pochettino: Tottenham squad 'not the best'

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino admitted his team 'need to improve' after his team let a two goal lead slip in their 2-2 UCL draw at Olympiakos.
Stewart Robson criticised Tottenham's performance vs. Olympiacos, but Craig Burley says it's an overreaction relative to expectations.
Steve Nicol says Tottenham's performance against Olympiacos proves they haven't put their early-season struggles behind them.
After Tottenham's surprise runners-up finish in last season's Champions League, Steve Nicol questions Spurs' ability to make another run in 2019-20.
After Watford parted ways with Javi Garcia, the FC crew assess the chances that Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino could leave his post this season.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has said his squad is the not the best he has managed during his time at the club.

Spurs have endured a disappointing start to the campaign, including letting a two-goal lead slip to draw in their Champions League opener against Olympiakos.

- ESPN Premier League fantasy: Sign up now!
- VAR in the Premier League: Ultimate guide
- When does the transfer window reopen?
- Premier League winter break: All you need to know

"We will see at the end of the season," he said. "At the moment I don't believe this is the best squad.

"We will see if we can repeat, or if we win some trophy maybe we can talk about this being the best squad."

Pochettino has steered Spurs to four consecutive top-four finishes -- including last season's Champions League final -- but has cut a frustrated figure since preseason.

Pochettino was irritated about the club's transfer policy and said his side "didn't respect the plan" against Olympiakos in midweek.

Spurs once again let a lead slip when they lost 2-1 to Leicester City on Saturday but Pochettino has urged his players to perform when called upon.

"England is a very competitive country," he added. "I'm lucky to have the possibility to play in four competitions, so all need to be ready to play now and is going to have the possibility to play and they need to show their quality."

