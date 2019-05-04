Previous
Ajax Amsterdam
Tottenham Hotspur
2
3
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 3Tottenham Hotspur wins on Away Goals
Game Details
Highlights
How Lucas Moura transformed Spurs in Kane's absence

Tearful Pochettino lauds 'heroes' in Spurs win

Social reaction: Spurs' UCL comeback at Ajax

Spurs' Pochettino: I turned down Real Madrid

Will Man United reload with De Ligt and Dybala?

Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham Hotspur reacts before going off injured.

Vertonghen to wear face mask if cleared vs. Ajax

25 Premier League goals in 90 seconds

Champions League semis, Leg 2: predictions and key battles

Liverpool keep up heroics but that may not be good enough

Will Tottenham play themselves out of the top 4?

9-man Tottenham leave top 4 race wide open

9-man Tottenham leave top 4 race wide open

Tottenham self-destruct again to keep fans sweating on UCL

9-man Tottenham leave top 4 race wide open

Bournemouth's Ake finally makes Spurs pay in injury time

AFC BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur
1
0
FT
Spurs down to 9 men after Foyth horror-tackle

Spurs' Son sees red for shove

Van der Vaart wins first-ever pro darts match

By Reuters
Spurs' Pochettino: I made difficult choice to turn down Real Madrid

Shaka Hislop's Power Rankings are back and while a few familiar faces are near the top, Premier League clubs may have fallen down the ranks.
ESPN FC's Shaka Hislop delves into why Andre Onana has quickly become one of Ajax's most important players this season.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed he turned down the chance to coach Real Madrid last June in order to honour his contract with the London club, saying that leaving Spurs in the lurch would have gone against his values.

Pochettino's side defeated Ajax Amsterdam 3-2 (3-3 on aggregate) in dramatic fashion on Wednesday in their Champions League semifinal second leg, advancing to the June 1 final in Madrid against Liverpool, but the Argentine said he had the chance to move to the Spanish capital permanently.

The Madrid job became vacant when Zinedine Zidane resigned as coach after winning a third consecutive Champions League title last May, and Pochettino, 47, said in an interview with El Pais published on Wednesday that he was offered the role.

Tottenham vs. Liverpool: When is the UCL final?

"It was a difficult situation because the dream of any coach was at stake -- coaching one of the biggest clubs around. And I had to say no, that was tremendous," he was quoted as saying.

"It created a conflict because you know that if a coach wants to leave, he will leave, but I had just signed a new contract with Tottenham and I felt that I couldn't do anything."

Pochettino joined Spurs in 2014 and is one year into a new five-year deal at the club who have moved into a new stadium.

Julen Lopetegui was eventually named Real coach, a decision which saw him sacked as Spain manager on the eve of the 2018 World Cup, but he was fired by Real at the end of October.

Santiago Solari then took charge of Real until he was sacked in March, when Zidane made a sensational return to the club.

The Frenchman signed a deal with Madrid until 2022, meaning Pochettino may have to wait some time before he is offered another chance to coach the 13-times European champions although he said he did not regret turning Madrid down.

"[Tottenham chairman] Daniel Levy didn't want to accept the offers to free me from my contract so I would have had to have broken the contract and I couldn't accept that because I couldn't behave like that," he said.

"If my chairman thinks I'm going to stay, I'm not going to do a runner. Those are not my values. Why should a club sign a coach who does not keep his promises?" 

