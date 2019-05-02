Pochettino hints at Tottenham exit if they win Champions League

Shaka Hislop's Power Rankings are back and while a few familiar faces are near the top, Premier League clubs may have fallen down the ranks.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said he could leave the club and "go home" if they manage to win the Champions League this season.

Spurs could reach their first ever Champions League final if they overturn a 1-0 deficit against Ajax in the semifinal second-leg on Wednesday.

Pochettino, who has guided Spurs to three consecutive top three Premier League finishes, hinted that he is prepared to walk away from the club if he manages to secure European success.

"Winning the Champions League? It would be fantastic, no? Close the five-year chapter and go home," he told a news conference.

"To win the Champions League with Tottenham, in this circumstance, in this season, maybe I need to think a little bit to do something different in the future, for sure. Because to repeat this miracle, you know."

Pochettino had been heavily linked with the Manchester United job before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed manager on a permanent basis in March.