Tottenham's Vertonghen to wear face mask if cleared to play vs. Ajax; Sanchez out

Shaka Hislop's Power Rankings are back and while a few familiar faces are near the top, Premier League clubs may have fallen down the ranks.

Jan Vertonghen will wear a protective face mask in Wednesday's Champions League semifinal second leg against Ajax if the Tottenham defender is cleared to return from a facial injury, while Davinson Sanchez has been ruled out with a thigh injury.

The Belgium international centre-back was injured during Tottenham's 1-0 first-leg defeat last week following a clash of heads with Spurs teammate Toby Alderweireld and was substituted by manager Mauricio Pochettino after originally attempting to play on.

Although Spurs insisted that the player did not suffer concussion in the incident, instead saying he merely sustained a bad nasal injury, Vertonghen missed the weekend defeat at Bournemouth as a precaution ahead of the Ajax clash.

Vertonghen has now returned to training and will continue to be monitored, but he will wear a facial mask to protect the injury if he is cleared to play against his former club.

Sanchez (thigh) and Harry Winks (groin) will not be fit to face Ajax, but Serge Aurier and Erik Lamela have trained after recent injuries.

Heung-min Son, who missed the first-leg due to suspension, will be eligible to return on Wednesday.