Tottenham's Vertonghen to wear face mask if cleared to play vs. Ajax; Sanchez out

Previous
Ajax Amsterdam
Tottenham Hotspur
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Will Man United reload with De Ligt and Dybala?

English Premier League
Read
Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham Hotspur reacts before going off injured.

Vertonghen to wear face mask if cleared vs. Ajax

Tottenham Hotspur Mark Ogden
Read

25 Premier League goals in 90 seconds

Premier League Highlights
Read

Champions League semis, Leg 2: predictions and key battles

Marcotti's Musings Gabriele Marcotti
Read

Liverpool keep up heroics but that may not be good enough

English Premier League Nick Miller
Read

Will Tottenham play themselves out of the top 4?

English Premier League
Read

9-man Tottenham leave top 4 race wide open

Premier League Highlights
Read

9-man Tottenham leave top 4 race wide open

Premier League Highlights
Read

Tottenham self-destruct again to keep fans sweating on UCL

English Premier League Michael Cox
Read

9-man Tottenham leave top 4 race wide open

Premier League Highlights
Read

Bournemouth's Ake finally makes Spurs pay in injury time

English Premier League
Read
AFC BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Spurs down to 9 men after Foyth horror-tackle

English Premier League
Read

Spurs' Son sees red for shove

English Premier League
Read

Van der Vaart wins first-ever pro darts match

Blog - The Toe Poke ESPN
Read

Ajax making a case for top spot in Shaka's Power Rankings

UEFA Champions League
Read

Power Rankings: Barcelona top, Liverpool drop

Power Rankings Shaka Hislop
Read

Vertonghen was not concussed vs. Ajax - Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur Reuters
Read

Messi stole show but Liverpool had more problems than him

UEFA Champions League Michael Cox
Read

LIVE Transfer Talk: Do Real already have Eriksen lined up?

Transfer Talk ESPN
Read
By Mark Ogden
Share
Tweet
   

Tottenham's Vertonghen to wear face mask if cleared to play vs. Ajax; Sanchez out

Shaka Hislop's Power Rankings are back and while a few familiar faces are near the top, Premier League clubs may have fallen down the ranks.

Jan Vertonghen will wear a protective face mask in Wednesday's Champions League semifinal second leg against Ajax if the Tottenham defender is cleared to return from a facial injury, while Davinson Sanchez has been ruled out with a thigh injury.

The Belgium international centre-back was injured during Tottenham's 1-0 first-leg defeat last week following a clash of heads with Spurs teammate Toby Alderweireld and was substituted by manager Mauricio Pochettino after originally attempting to play on.

Although Spurs insisted that the player did not suffer concussion in the incident, instead saying he merely sustained a bad nasal injury, Vertonghen missed the weekend defeat at Bournemouth as a precaution ahead of the Ajax clash.

Vertonghen has now returned to training and will continue to be monitored, but he will wear a facial mask to protect the injury if he is cleared to play against his former club.

Sanchez (thigh) and Harry Winks (groin) will not be fit to face Ajax, but Serge Aurier and Erik Lamela have trained after recent injuries.

Heung-min Son, who missed the first-leg due to suspension, will be eligible to return on Wednesday.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.