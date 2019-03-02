Previous
FC Porto
AS Roma
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 2
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Manchester United
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Poch handed two-match ban for ref meltdown

Tottenham Hotspur ESPN
Read
Mauricio Pochettino, arm raised, celebrates with Hugo Lloris after Tottenham's win against Borussia Dortmund.

Spurs planning to play UCL quarters in new home

Tottenham Hotspur Ben Pearce
Read

Lloris and Kane show why Spurs still among Europe's best

ESPN FC TV
Read

Ajax shock Real Madrid, Spurs advance past Dortmund

UEFA Champions League
Read

Spurs defence steps up in win at Dortmund

Tottenham Player Ratings Ben Pearce
Read
Borussia DortmundBorussia Dortmund
Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur
0
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 4
Game Details
By ESPN
Tottenham boss Pochettino handed two-match ban for Mike Dean meltdown

Following a turbulent last week for Tottenham, Gab Marcotti thinks a win over the arch-rivals Arsenal will get their season back on track.
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino reflects on his side's surprise loss to Burnley and the post-match incident with referee Mike Dean.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has been handed a two-match touchline ban for improper conduct at the end of the 2-1 Premier League defeat at Burnley, the Football Association has announced.

Defeat dented third-placed Tottenham's title hopes and Pochettino appeared to vent his frustration at referee Mike Dean in a furious confrontation.

A statement read: "Mauricio Pochettino has been fined £10,000 and will serve a two-match touchline ban following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing. The Tottenham Hotspur manager accepted an improper conduct charge from The FA, which resulted from his language and/or behaviour -- both on the pitch and in or around the tunnel area -- at the end of the game against Burnley on 23 February."

The Spurs boss will be absent from the touchline for the upcoming Premier League games against Southampton this Saturday and the trip to Liverpool on Sunday, March 31. 

Mauricio Pochettino confronts Mike Dean after Tottenham were beaten at Burnley.

Pochettino, who apologised to Dean and said he would learn from the experience, was charged for two breaches of the FA's Rule E3 which concerns general behaviour.

"Watching after on the video, my behaviour, I think I need to accept the charge from the FA. I'm not going to ask [for a personal hearing]," Pochettino said after the incident. "At the same time I need to apologise to Mike Dean. Right or wrong in the way that I wanted to complain, I cannot behave in that way. My behaviour was public and now I want to apologise in a public way too.

"I think it's going to help me and I hope I don't repeat this type of situation. It's not going to help my team, my club, the job of the referees and of course myself. I think I'm a very smart person who cannot repeat the same mistake."

