Tottenham boss Pochettino handed two-match ban for Mike Dean meltdown

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has been handed a two-match touchline ban for improper conduct at the end of the 2-1 Premier League defeat at Burnley, the Football Association has announced.

Defeat dented third-placed Tottenham's title hopes and Pochettino appeared to vent his frustration at referee Mike Dean in a furious confrontation.

A statement read: "Mauricio Pochettino has been fined £10,000 and will serve a two-match touchline ban following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing. The Tottenham Hotspur manager accepted an improper conduct charge from The FA, which resulted from his language and/or behaviour -- both on the pitch and in or around the tunnel area -- at the end of the game against Burnley on 23 February."

The Spurs boss will be absent from the touchline for the upcoming Premier League games against Southampton this Saturday and the trip to Liverpool on Sunday, March 31.

Pochettino, who apologised to Dean and said he would learn from the experience, was charged for two breaches of the FA's Rule E3 which concerns general behaviour.

"Watching after on the video, my behaviour, I think I need to accept the charge from the FA. I'm not going to ask [for a personal hearing]," Pochettino said after the incident. "At the same time I need to apologise to Mike Dean. Right or wrong in the way that I wanted to complain, I cannot behave in that way. My behaviour was public and now I want to apologise in a public way too.

"I think it's going to help me and I hope I don't repeat this type of situation. It's not going to help my team, my club, the job of the referees and of course myself. I think I'm a very smart person who cannot repeat the same mistake."