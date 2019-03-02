Tottenham plan to play Champions League quarterfinal tie in new home

The FC crew credit Hugo Lloris and Harry Kane for Tottenham's return to the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time since 2011.

Mauricio Pochettino believes Tottenham will be able to play their Champions League quarterfinal home tie at their new stadium.

Spurs have spent almost two seasons at Wembley but, having progressed past Borussia Dortmund 4-0 on aggregate in their European round-of-16 showdown, Pochettino expects the north Londoners to be installed at their new ground in time for next month's last-eight clash.

"I expect to play at the new stadium," he said. "I was talking yesterday with Daniel [Levy, the chairman] and he was very positive. I hope yes, and I wish we can play in our new stadium.

"We were sitting and listening to the Champions League song and we were talking with Jesus [Perez], saying it will be amazing to be in the new stadium listening to that song before the game. Now we are in the quarterfinal I hope we can finish [it] and we can listen to the song there."

While Tuesday was a night of celebration for Pochettino in Germany, he has hinted that he will be hit with a touchline ban on Wednesday morning, which is likely to be imposed against Southampton on Saturday.

The Argentinian last week accepted a charge of improper conduct from the FA, having confronted referee Mike Dean after Spurs' recent defeat at Burnley.

Seemingly misunderstanding a question about the new stadium, Pochettino said: "You're going to see tomorrow why I'm not going to talk.

"I'm very disappointed. If we're not going to receive a help from our football people in our country, only I can laugh. You're going to see tomorrow why I'm not so happy with the people."

When the question was clarified, Pochettino responded: "Now I'm going to answer what you asked. At 10 o'clock you are going to see about [the other thing]."

Tottenham arrived in Dortmund with a 3-0 aggregate lead and predictably faced an early onslaught.

It took heroic blocks from Jan Vertonghen and Ben Davies, along with a diving save from Hugo Lloris, to keep the hosts out before Harry Kane's 48th-minute strike put Spurs out of sight.

"The plan was different but during the game what happened happened and we needed to adapt ourselves," said Pochettino. "After the first leg, 3-0, you could see the risk Dortmund took during the game.

"When you have in your hands the possibility to be in the quarterfinal, everyone believed that the job was done and it's so dangerous. You need to take more responsibility and care about that.

"Dortmund had nothing to lose and played with freedom. For me, after five years, it was the first time that we're going to face this situation and for the players and team this was new.

"After half an hour it was tough and then we started to play a little bit. We started the second half better and of course when we scored in the second half the players feel that the game was over and we were going to be in the quarterfinals.

"Maybe we play deeper or gave Dortmund more possession but if you analyse the two legs, I think we fully deserve it. We scored four goals and didn't concede against a team that is top of the Bundesliga -- a very good team, a great team, with great players."

Kane is now Tottenham's all-time leading goalscorer in European competition, with 24 strikes, and Pochettino said: "I'm so happy. You know very well my emotion with him -- he is one of the best strikers in the world. The mentality and determination is fantastic.

"I want to congratulate him and I want to congratulate Hugo because it was his 100th clean sheet for Tottenham, That is a massive achievement too."