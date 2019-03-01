Kane: Tottenham must learn to win high-pressure matches

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang saw his penalty stifled late by Hugo Lloris as the 185th North London derby ends in a 1-1 draw at Wembley.

Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris delve into the crazy finish to the North London derby, where Lloris denied Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the last moments.

English Premier League: Lucas Torreira red card (90'+5) Tottenham 1-1 Arsenal

English Premier League: Hugo Lloris penalty save (90'+1) Tottenham 1-1 Arsenal

Harry Kane has said Tottenham must find a way to win high-pressure matches if they want to win the top prizes, having fallen short in their last three games.

Spurs had the chance to move within two points of the Premier League leaders last Saturday but have since lost to Burnley and Chelsea, while grabbing a 1-1 draw against Arsenal thanks to Kane's equaliser and Hugo Lloris' late penalty save.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has suggested it could take another five years to instil the mentality that would turn his team into genuine title contenders, and Kane agrees there is work to be done.

"Of course -- anything's possible," Kane said, when asked whether Spurs can feasibly win the Champions League this season, as they prepare to take a 3-0 aggregate lead to Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday. "I wouldn't say we're one of the favourites to go and win it but we've shown in certain games, like this year and last year against Real Madrid and Barcelona, that we can beat the big teams.

"The thing for us now is, kind of like this [last] week, when the pressure's on and we need to step up, we need to find a way to get it done. We haven't done that in recent years, we haven't done that this week, and that's going to be the difference.

"That's the turning point we've got to try and achieve. The most important thing is to get through on Tuesday and, bit by bit, if you beat the big teams it gives you a bit more belief."

Asked if he concurs that it could yet take five years for Spurs to taste glory, Kane said: "I don't think it's far away but I think what the gaffer was saying is that, with the teams nowadays, it's not a guarantee that if you improve you're going to win things.

"Every team's improving. Every team's strengthening. Every team's getting better year by year, so it's important for us we don't fall behind that.

"We've got to a stage in the last four or five years where we've maybe done more than we expected as a club, but it means that we have to do even more to reach that next step. Whether it's five years or not I can't say but I hope it's sooner than that."

Tottenham forward Harry Kane has said he wants his teammates to learn how to deal with big games.

Spurs nearly suffered a third successive defeat on Saturday in the north London derby, but Lloris saved Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's late penalty to maintain his side's four-point cushion ahead of Arsenal.

"It could be massive," Kane said. "When we're looking back in a couple of months or so it could be a massive point gained.

"Of course we wanted to win the game but it's not always possible, especially when you're in spells where you're not winning. It was a big save from Hugo and a big block from Jan [Vertonghen] after that as well, so it was an important point for us.

"It's important now that we put this week to bed and really focus on winning in the Champions League on Tuesday and then away at Southampton."