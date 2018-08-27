Ex-Tottenham defender Gary Mabbutt said rat ate part of his foot

Previous
Dinamo Zagreb
Young Boys
7:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Dynamo Kiev
Ajax Amsterdam
7:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AEK Athens
Vidi
7:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Rat ate part of my foot - Spurs legend Mabbutt

Tottenham Hotspur ESPN
Read
Hugo Lloris celebrates Tottenham's victory at Manchester United.

Lloris 'punishing himself' after arrest - Poch

Tottenham Hotspur Ben Pearce
Read

Man United 0-3 Tottenham: Spurs compound Mourinho's misery

Premier League Highlights
Read

Extra Time: Should Mou go? How good are Tottenham?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Mourinho seems like a manager stuck in the past

Premier League Mark Ogden
Read

Is time up for Mourinho at Manchester United?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Prem: 29 goals in 90 seconds

Premier League Highlights
Read
Harry Kane opened the scoring for Tottenham with a fine looping header.

Kane: Crushing Man Utd gives Spurs title belief

Tottenham Hotspur ESPN
Read

Lucas a 9/10 as Spurs upend Man United

Tottenham Player Ratings John Crace
Read

Kane: We put Man United to the sword after opener

English Premier League
Read

Tactically, we didn't lose the game - Mourinho

Manchester United ESPN
Read
Tottenham wrapped up an emphatic win at Man United to show that they could push for the title this season.

Spurs thrash Man United to pile pressure on Mourinho

Premier League Mark Ogden
Read

Mourinho applauds Old Trafford fans following defeat

English Premier League
Read

Man United 0-3 Tottenham: Spurs compound Mourinho's misery

Premier League Highlights
Read
Manchester UnitedManchester United
Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Moura's second makes it 3-0 Tottenham

English Premier League
Read

PSG rubbish reports of interest in Spurs' Eriksen

Transfers Associated Press
Read

Moura quickly doubles Tottenham's lead

English Premier League
Read

Kane heads Tottenham in front

English Premier League
Read

Lukaku beats Lloris but misses the open net

English Premier League
Read
By ESPN
Share
Tweet
   

Ex-Tottenham defender Gary Mabbutt said rat ate part of his foot

Former Tottenham defender Gary Mabbutt has said a rat ate part of his foot as he slept while on holiday in South Africa.

Mabbutt, 57, had been in the country to visit his daughter, who is working at Kruger National Park but then had to return to the UK for surgery following the incident which caused him to spend a week in hospital -- and has left him needing daily treatment.

"All the opponents that I've played against and I finally get taken out by a rat," Mabbutt told BBC Radio 5 live. "I've gone to sleep and during the night a rat has come into the bedroom, climbed into the bed and has decided to chew on my foot.

"It's made quite a big hole in my toe, going down to the bone, and ate underneath my foot.

"It bit my daughter's thumb first in the other bedroom, and then she came into me and said 'Dad, something's bitten me'. Being in Africa, you think of snakes and scorpions."

Mabbutt, who has type 1 diabetes, has little feeling in his foot and woke up to find it was covered in blood after being bitten.

"Unfortunately the rat had had a nice meal and I hadn't been able to feel it," he added.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.