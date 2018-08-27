Harry Kane hails Tottenham's 'statement' win over Manchester United

Harry Kane praises his side for making amends for their poor first-half display and for the tempo they maintained against Manchester United.

Tottenham took control of the second half at Manchester United, burying three goals in the Theatre of Dreams to up the pressure on Jose Mourinho.

Jose Mourinho reacts to Manchester United's 3-0 loss at home against Tottenham, and heaps praise on the fans at Old Trafford.

Harry Kane declared Tottenham Hotspur's crushing 3-0 win over Manchester United a title warning to the rest of the Premier League.

Spurs handed Jose Mourinho his heaviest home defeat as a manager on Monday and Kane, who kick-started the rout with a fine header in the 50th minute, says that his side has "the drive to take the club to the next level."

"That's massive, to come here and win the way we did is a big statement," Kane told Sky Sports. "We wanted to start the season well and three wins out of three is a great start.

"We didn't play well in the first half but we came in at 0-0 and said we had to step up the tempo. We got the first goal and then we punished them, Lucas with two great finishes, and we saw the game out.

"That's the only way we'll win the league. We haven't started well in previous years, we've had to play catch-up, but the top six are so strong now you have to stay with them.

"This will give us huge belief, it's a great statement tonight. We're trying to create our own history at Spurs. We've not been top of the league over the years like United, like Chelsea.

"We've done well in the last few years but not quite got there -- but we have the drive to take the club to the next level."

Tottenham's lack of signings over the summer had many questioning the club's ability to compete for silverware, but Kane insists that the belief and loyalty manager Mauricio Pochettino has been been reflected in the squad's good early-season form.

"A lot of us have been playing together for a while and that helps," Kane said.

"It's a long old season, and at times like today in the first half we stuck together, that's what will help us win the title.

"The gaffer said he is not bringing players in who won't improve the squad and that's a big bonus for us."