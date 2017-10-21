Pochettino pleased to see Diego Maradona at Spurs' rout of Liverpool

Previous
Everton
Arsenal
2
5
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool
4
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Celta Vigo
Atletico Madrid
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Real Madrid
Eibar
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Udinese
Juventus
2
6
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
San Jose Earthquakes
Minnesota United FC
1
1
LIVE 52'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
FC Dallas
LA Galaxy
3
1
LIVE 49'
Game Details
Home: 1/66  Draw: 20/1  Away: 80/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Real Salt Lake
Sporting Kansas City
2
0
LIVE 52'
Game Details
Home: 1/20  Draw: 11/1  Away: 33/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Liverpool played right into Tottenham's hands

English Premier League
Read

Liverpool played right into Tottenham's hands

English Premier League
Read

Harry Kane leads Spurs over Liverpool

Tottenham Player Ratings John Crace
Read
Diego Maradona Tottenham v Liverpool

Poch has Maradona reunion pre-Spurs win

Tottenham Hotspur Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Ogden: Liverpool should follow Spurs' model

The Match Mark Ogden
Read

Tottenham 4-1 Liverpool: Kane punishes shambolic Reds

Premier League Highlights
Read

Harry Kane credits Spurs' fast start

English Premier League
Read
Harry Kane

Kane leads Spurs' rout of Liverpool

The Match Mark Ogden
Read
Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur
LiverpoolLiverpool
4
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Tottenham 4-1 Liverpool: Kane punishes shambolic Reds

Premier League Highlights
Read

Tottenham set Prem attendance record

Tottenham Hotspur Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Kane nets his second and Tottenham's fourth

Premier League Highlights
Read

Dele Alli restores Spurs' two-goal cushion

Premier League Highlights
Read

Salah cuts Tottenham's lead in half

Premier League Highlights
Read

Son's effort rattles the crossbar

Premier League Highlights
Read

Kane feeds Son to double Tottenham's lead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Kane gets Tottenham off to a flying start

Premier League Highlights
Read

Liverpool without Wijnaldum vs. Tottenham

English Premier League Glenn Price and Dan Kilpatrick
Read
Eric Dier

Poch: Mou put Dier in 'compromising' spot

Tottenham Hotspur ESPN staff
Read

Transfer Talk: Are Real Madrid confident in landing Tottenham's Harry Kane next summer?

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
 By Dan Kilpatrick, Tottenham correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Pochettino pleased to see Diego Maradona at Spurs' rout of Liverpool

Liverpool gave a masterclass in poor defending as Tottenham took full advantage at Wembley stadium.
Harry Kane speaks after Tottenham thump Liverpool 4-1, days after an impressive draw against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

LONDON -- Mauricio Pochettino struggled to put his emotions into words after being reunited with Diego Maradona for the first time in 20 years ahead of Tottenham's 4-1 win over Liverpool.

Pochettino and Maradona were teammates and roommates for a season at Argentine club Newell's Old Boys in 1993, when the Spurs manager was a 21-year-old defender and Maradona was a World Cup winner and national legend in the troubled twilight of his career.

Maradona, who is in London for Monday's The Best FIFA Football Awards 2017, was Pochettino's guest for the win at Wembley on Sunday, watching the match beside Spurs chairman Daniel Levy in the executive box and appearing on the pitch at half-time, where his former Argentina teammate and Spurs legend Ossie Ardiles acted as translator.

After the win, which moved Spurs level on points with second-placed Man United, Pochettino said: "I saw him before in the manager's room. It was so emotional. It was difficult to let him go because you are in front of Maradona, you want to speak with him, stay with him and share a moment with him.

"It was so emotional because more than 20 years I didn't see him. To meet again, that's fantastic. For me he's the best player in football and he's massive. He remembered every single moment that we shared. We played at Newell's Old Boys.

Diego Maradona Tottenham v Liverpool
Diego Maradona sat with Daniel Levy during Spurs' 4-1 rout of Liverpool.

"He's fantastic not only on the pitch, but off the pitch. He's a great personality, character and person and I'm so happy and I hope to see him at the FIFA awards tomorrow."

Asked which players had met Maradona Pochettino said: "It was only Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris, we introduced him [to]. It wasn't in the changing room. Maybe he's come down now to meet the players [now]."

Pochettino said the win, Spurs' second in the league at Wembley and first over a direct rival, could finally help to make the national stadium feel like home after Spurs were winless in their first three league games there.

"I am so happy, very pleased. The effort was fantastic. I want to congratulate our players after Tuesday in Madrid to be ready again to compete in a big game, in the way we started the game and played in the first 45 minutes," added Pochettino, after Kane's double and goals from Son Heung-Min and Dele Alli left Liverpool trailing leaders Man City by 12 points.

"I think it was very good. I am so pleased for the team, so pleased for our fans because we start to change that feeling that it was so difficult to play here at Wembley.

"We start to feel that it can be our home, Wembley, and that is so important for the rest of the season, to build that confidence."

Dan is ESPN FC's Tottenham correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Dan_KP.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.