Everton
Arsenal
2
5
FT
Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool
4
1
FT
Celta Vigo
Atletico Madrid
0
1
FT
Real Madrid
Eibar
3
0
FT
Udinese
Juventus
2
6
FT
San Jose Earthquakes
Minnesota United FC
1
1
LIVE 51'
FC Dallas
LA Galaxy
2
1
LIVE 50'
Real Salt Lake
Sporting Kansas City
2
0
LIVE 51'
 By Dan Kilpatrick, Tottenham correspondent
Tottenham set new Premier League attendance record in win vs. Liverpool

English Premier League: Harry Kane (56') Tottenham 4-1 Liverpool

Tottenham broke the 10-year-old Premier League attendance record in Sunday's 4-1 win against Liverpool at Wembley.

The attendance of 80,827 surpassed the previous record of 76,098 -- set when Manchester United beat Blackburn 4-1 at Old Trafford in March 2007.

It was still someway short of the club record of 85,512, set at Wembley against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League last season, which is also a record attendance for a British club at home. The national stadium, Spurs' temporary home this season while their new 61,500-seater home is being built, has a capacity of 90,000.

Spurs fell just short of the Premier League record for both last weekend's 1-0 win over Bournemouth (73,502) and the 2-1 defeat to Chelsea (73,587) in their first league match at Wembley in August, when tickets were on restricted general sale.

Liverpool's visit was also on restricted general sale -- following advice from the safety advisory group, made up of the club, Brent Council and the police, ambulance and fire services -- meaning only Spurs' fans with a history of buying from the club were able to purchase tickets.

Liverpool fans made up 3,100 of those in attendance for Sunday's match.

The frustrating home draws against Burnley (67,862) and Swansea (65,366) were also on general sale but attracted fewer than 70,000 supporters, with club sources saying attendances are often low in August and September due to holidays.

Dan is ESPN FC's Tottenham correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Dan_KP.

