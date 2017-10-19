Previous
Everton
Arsenal
12:30 PM UTC
Home: 10/3  Draw: 27/10  Away: 10/11 
Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool
3:00 PM UTC
Home: 6/5  Draw: 13/5  Away: 12/5 
Celta Vigo
Atletico Madrid
2:15 PM UTC
Home: 14/5  Draw: 23/10  Away: 21/20 
Real Madrid
Eibar
6:45 PM UTC
Home: 1/10  Draw: 10/1  Away: 20/1 
Udinese
Juventus
4:00 PM UTC
Home: 8/1  Draw: 7/2  Away: 2/5 
San Jose Earthquakes
Minnesota United FC
8:00 PM UTC
FC Dallas
LA Galaxy
8:00 PM UTC
Home: 4/11  Draw: 4/1  Away: 13/2 
Real Salt Lake
Sporting Kansas City
8:00 PM UTC
Home: 21/20  Draw: 5/2  Away: 12/5 
 By PA Sport
Sanchez challenges Spurs to carry Madrid mentality into Liverpool match

The ESPN FC crew preview the top Premier League fixtures this Sunday and discuss what's at stake for each club.
Robbie Fowler says Liverpool's squad is as good as Tottenham's, as the two prepare for their clash at Wembley this weekend.

Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez is urging his teammates to carry their Real Madrid momentum into Sunday's Premier League clash against Liverpool.

Spurs are riding high on the back of a hard-earned draw at the home of the European champions on Tuesday, which extended their unbeaten run to 10 matches in all competitions.

They had also won five in a row before the trip to the Santiago Bernabeu and the challenge now is to maintain form, with West Ham in the Carabao Cup, Manchester United, the return fixture against Madrid and Arsenal all to follow Liverpool in the next month.

"This game against Liverpool is very special because both teams have big players who can win games," Sanchez said.

"Facing Liverpool will be hard but we will look to win the game because we have the mentality to keep up the performance from Tuesday.

"The most important thing is our mentality and then it is to hope we can play the next game in the same way we did the last one.

"But we also need to look to the future as after Liverpool we have West Ham, Manchester United and Real Madrid again."

Sanchez joined Tottenham from Ajax in the summer for a club-record £42 million fee and the 21-year-old has slotted seamlessly into the team's back three.

Along with Harry Winks, the Colombian was one of Spurs' star performers in the Bernabeu, where he showed the sort of maturity that has marked him out as one of the world's most talented young defenders.

"We tried to impose our own style of play, and our key players, and the whole team managed to play with a calm and clear head," Sanchez said.

"At half-time the manager told us to play our football in as calm and cool a manner as possible, and that with all the ability that we have, he said it would be impossible not to impose ourselves on the game."

Davinson Sanchez
Davinson Sanchez, left, has settled quickly into the Tottenham defence after his summer move from Ajax.

Sanchez is now tasked with restricting Liverpool, who put seven past Maribor in the Champions League on Tuesday and boast some of the league's deadliest attackers in Mohamed Salah, Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino.

Question marks also remain over Tottenham's form at Wembley, where they have taken only five points out of a possible 12 so far and are yet to score more than once in a league game this season.

"We've tried to pick up as many points as possible at Wembley -- unfortunately that hasn't quite happened for us," Sanchez said.

"We won there in the Champions League and we won there in the League Cup but we've just picked up one win in the league in our new home.

"Sure, it's important not to drop points in the league and that's why we are currently battling it out at the top."

