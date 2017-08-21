Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
1
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Huddersfield Town
Newcastle United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Barcelona
Real Betis
0
0
LIVE 1'
Game Details
Highlights
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Atalanta
AS Roma
0
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Crotone
AC Milan
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Internazionale
Fiorentina
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Toulouse
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Ajax Amsterdam
FC Groningen
3
1
FT
Game Details
New York City FC
New England Revolution
10:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Seattle Sounders FC
Minnesota United FC
1:30 AM UTC Aug 21, 2017
Game Details
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
Davinson Sanchez in action for Ajax during the Europa League final against Manchester United.

Tottenham sign Ajax's Sanchez for €40m

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Pochettino gives Trippier update, dispels Wembley woes

English Premier League
Read

Pochettino wants four new Spurs signings

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Read
 By Dan Kilpatrick, Tottenham correspondent
Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino: Don't blame Wembley for defeat

Chelsea looked set to split the points against Spurs after Batshuayi's own-goal, until Marcos Alonso's stunning late winner.
Craig Burley assess' the impact of all 22 players on the field for Spurs vs. Chelsea, highlighting Marcos Alonso's impact.

LONDON -- Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said Wembley was not to blame for his side's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday.

Spurs got off to the worst of starts at their temporary home as Marcos Alonso struck twice either side of Michy Batshuayi's own goal to secure victory for the champions.

It was Spurs' fourth straight defeat to their rivals at the national stadium, where they will spend at least one season while their new home is being built.

And it takes their tally to only one win in 10 Wembley matches, a run in which they have failed to keep a clean sheet.

Pochettino told reporters: "I am disappointed because I think we deserved more.

"Our performance was good. I am happy with the performance. We played a good game, created more chances.

"But they were clinical in front of goal. They shot twice and scored twice. For us, it was difficult to score."

Asked whether Spurs were jinxed at Wembley, he said: "It doesn't affect me. I understand that we need to talk, everyone needs to talk... but I think the 'Wembley effect' is not the reason we lost the game.

"The team played really well. It's not fair to blame Wembley. For me, Wembley is one of the best places in the world, one of the best places to play football.

"I think today it was clear -- if you love football and watch football, you will see that Wembley was not the problem. The size of the pitch? We played better and created chances to score.

"But that's football. We have to accept they were more clinical than us in front of goal. The opportunities we created we didn't score.

"But it's only the beginning of the season, a lot of games are left to play. If we play that way, we'll win a lot of games in the future."

Dan is ESPN FC's Tottenham correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Dan_KP.

