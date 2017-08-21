Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
1
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Huddersfield Town
Newcastle United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Barcelona
Real Betis
0
0
LIVE 1'
Game Details
Highlights
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Atalanta
AS Roma
0
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Crotone
AC Milan
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Internazionale
Fiorentina
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Toulouse
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Ajax Amsterdam
FC Groningen
3
1
FT
Game Details
New York City FC
New England Revolution
10:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Seattle Sounders FC
Minnesota United FC
1:30 AM UTC Aug 21, 2017
Game Details
Tottenham sign Ajax's Sanchez for €40m

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Pochettino gives Trippier update, dispels Wembley woes

English Premier League
Read

Pochettino wants four new Spurs signings

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Read
ESPN FC
Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino wants to win Premier League, UCL

Mauricio Pochettino says Kieran Trippier could play against Chelsea and calls for an end to talk about Spurs' Wembley hoodoo.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is targeting the Premier League and Champions League trophies.

Pochettino, who guided Spurs to second place in the Premier League last season, said he believed the club had to set their sights higher than winning a domestic cup.

Speaking ahead of his side's first Premier League game at Wembley, against Chelsea on Sunday, he said: "We need to push Tottenham.

"We need a big trophy. A big trophy is the Premier League or Champions League.

"Because, if not, we prepare the team to win the FA Cup or League Cup and you are in the middle of the table, or sixth, or seventh. I would be disappointed.

"It would mean nothing for me to win the League Cup or the FA Cup, even though they are important.

"For me, the principal reason I am here is to try to challenge for the Premier League and the Champions League."

Spurs have not won a trophy since landing the 2008 League Cup, and Pochettino said: "For me, we need to put Tottenham every season with the possibility to win the Premier League and to win the Champions League, the two most important trophies.

"If one day, I am not capable to win the Premier League here with Tottenham, or we don't have the chance to win the Premier League, I think it will be very disappointing."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

