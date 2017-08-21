Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino wants to win Premier League, UCL

Mauricio Pochettino says Kieran Trippier could play against Chelsea and calls for an end to talk about Spurs' Wembley hoodoo.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is targeting the Premier League and Champions League trophies.

Pochettino, who guided Spurs to second place in the Premier League last season, said he believed the club had to set their sights higher than winning a domestic cup.

Speaking ahead of his side's first Premier League game at Wembley, against Chelsea on Sunday, he said: "We need to push Tottenham.

"We need a big trophy. A big trophy is the Premier League or Champions League.

"Because, if not, we prepare the team to win the FA Cup or League Cup and you are in the middle of the table, or sixth, or seventh. I would be disappointed.

"It would mean nothing for me to win the League Cup or the FA Cup, even though they are important.

"For me, the principal reason I am here is to try to challenge for the Premier League and the Champions League."

Spurs have not won a trophy since landing the 2008 League Cup, and Pochettino said: "For me, we need to put Tottenham every season with the possibility to win the Premier League and to win the Champions League, the two most important trophies.

"If one day, I am not capable to win the Premier League here with Tottenham, or we don't have the chance to win the Premier League, I think it will be very disappointing."

