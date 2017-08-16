Tottenham's Pochettino on Conte: 'I respect him, I respect Chelsea'

Mauricio Pochettino says Kieran Trippier could play against Chelsea and calls for an end to talk about Spurs' Wembley hoodoo.

LONDON -- Mauricio Pochettino says he has cleared the air with Chelsea boss Antonio Conte ahead of Tottenham's Premier League match against their London rivals on Sunday.

Last month Pochettino was left unimpressed with Conte's suggestion that it would not be a "tragedy" if Spurs do not win the league or finish in the top four this season -- the second time the Chelsea coach has claimed expectations are lower in north London.

Pochettino hit back, claiming Conte's preoccupation with Spurs made him laugh.

There is no love lost between the two clubs in the boardroom and on the terraces but Pochettino revealed that there would only be respect between the dugouts at Wembley, after he was approached by Conte, who explained that his comments had been taken out of context.

"Last week, we had an opportunity to talk [at the Premier League launch]," Pochettino said. "He was very clear with me, he tried to explain what he wanted to say in the media and the headline was not the same as he wanted to say. It is not a big issue. I respect him, I respect Chelsea.

"He did not apologise, he just tried to explain things to me. It is one thing how he relates things to you [the media], it is another how you perceive the message and translate it to the fans.

"Sometimes the difference is important, and he wanted to try to explain what it was that he had wanted to say. It was different to how you had explained it to the fans, and I got his message direct.

"I cannot judge because I was not there. I believe in you but I believe in him too. For me, it is not a big deal. What he said did not upset me, it is only that he wanted to be sure that I had got the right message, not the wrong message.

"We are all so emotional -- sometimes you are up; sometimes you are down, upset. I don't know. I don't believe he wanted to be disrespectful to Spurs or myself.

"Conversation is good. We are colleagues and I think showing respect is important. When I talk to you, I am always thinking of my son and the kids. They consume a lot -- they focus and listen out to this.

"So it is important that we respect each other and then fight on the pitch to win and be competitive. Here [in press conferences] we need to be mature enough to send the right message."

On the pitch, Pochettino and Tottenham are hoping to inflict more damage on Conte, whose difficult summer was made worse by a 3-2 defeat to Burnley at Stamford Bridge on the opening day of the season.

Spurs, by contrast, won 2-0 at Newcastle but they will have to beat the Blues for the first time in four attempts at Wembley, their temporary home for the campaign.

Pochettino says Spurs have been given confidence by their 2-0 friendly win over Juventus at the national stadium a fortnight ago.

"When we played Juventus it was a little bit like 'we are going to play at Wembley and it is a massive test for us.' Against the runners-up in the Champions League, a massive test for us, and after the game we knew we could do well, play well and respect our philosophy.

"It was a very nice feeling against Juventus and after the game it gave us more confidence and trust," the Spurs manager said.

"When I was a player I was always focused on playing football. To be at Wembley or at La Bombonera [Boca Juniors' stadium] anyone on the other side of the pitch was the enemy.

"It cannot be an excuse, whether you are at Wembley or White Hart Lane. Simple."

